Lakers played without tall men and developed the best offensive basketball that has been seen in the season, which helped them to comfortably beat Atlanta (134-118) and to add 4 consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The Angelenos did not clash as much in defense as other times and they were not only Lebron James and more LeBron James. The secondary exteriors took the spotlight to gain prominence. Great matches of Malik Monk, which continues in a fantastic line, Talen Horton-Tucker, which brought out its quality, and Avery bradley, who celebrated his stay in the team in a big way until the end of the season.

Lakers scored 134 points without ups and downs (he was not below 30 points in any quarter). His movement of the ball, his shot selection and his execution were excellent, ending with his best record of the season in assists (37), with only 8 turnovers, touching 50% in the field goal after trying 101 shots and hitting 17 triples of 41 attempts, while the team was not out of step on the rebound despite playing without references in the paint. And these Lakers ran. They did damage like that, playing fast. They all seem like very good signs for the team, but there are some buts that could be important.

The biggest but is that the rival was the Atlanta Hawks, a team whose defense goes from bad to worse. He has 3 victories in his last 10 games, and of the last 6 games he has played he has conceded 130 or more points in 4. A revealing fact: Bulls made him 130 and 131, Blazers 136 and Lakers today 134. That is, put more Out of 130 points to these doldrums Hawks doesn’t seem like heroics.

It is true that Atlanta presented a powerful lineup this time, but it is also true that more than one of its players returned from being stopped by Covid-19.

The truth is that Lakers, who is already 21-19 in the course, saw lights today in a shadowy season. The only tall man who stepped on the court for the local team was Dwight howard, and only played 4 minutes. Lakers dominated the scoreboard from the opening jump, starting with an 18-8 originating from 7 baskets, all assisted. The locals already went by 19 points playing the second quarter (53-34) with Monk on, but there came his only blackout of the game. Atlanta closed the quarter with a 11-27 run to go into halftime alive (64-61).

The third quarter was already a warning for sailors. Lakers, in full Horton-Tucker party, including a brutal play with mate, left by 17 points and left the fourth winning 101-87.

The final quarter began with an alley-oop between Horton-Tucker and LeBron, a play that led to the immediate visitor timeout that was useless, because that alley-oop opened the door for LeBron’s great display in the fourth quarter, a fourth in which Lakers definitively wounded Hawks with nothing to say.

LeBron finished the game with 32 points (17 in the final quarter), 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Brutal Malik Monk with 29 points and 7 3-pointers, after going into halftime with 21 and ending the third quarter with 27. Horton-Tucker added 21 points and 5 assists – his final stretch of the third quarter was huge – and Avery Bradley added 21 in 24 minutes , excelling in the first quarter.

The one from Akron also got into the tenth place on the historical list of ball retrievers, beating a historical ‘thief’, Alvin robertson.

In addition, 17 points from a Carmelo anthony who knew how to be in important moments and 9 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists of Russell westbrook, which returned to leave us the Russ paradox.

It’s not acceptable that Westbrook is the Lakers’ sixth scorer. His 4 of 14 shooting was wrong. But at the same time he begins to limit his turnovers and is once again the player with the best presence on the team’s scoreboard, +22. It seems clear that the fewer points Westbrook scores and the more he contributes elsewhere, the better his team does. He was fouled out with 4:39 left.

Atlanta had Bring young in bipolar mode. The best came from him and the worst too. He had 25 points, 14 assists and 9 rebounds, but was 1 of 7 from the triple, lost 9 balls and did not make good decisions in important moments of the game.

John collins scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter 16 and Bogdan bogdanovic fifteen.

These Hawks need some kind of stimulus to take flight. Right now they are out of play-in, and there are no positive signs in the team.