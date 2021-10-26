The Los Angeles Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the AT&T Center.

After an inauspicious start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers finally picked up their first win of the year this past weekend. Now they look to make it two in a row as they hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Oct. 26 at the AT&T Center.

LeBron James has continued to look ageless as one of the NBA’s best players but the Lakers blend of Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard with James and Anthony Davis has not mixed easily thus far. This is a team clearly still trying to find its jogging and one that has the potential to get more dangerous as the year goes on.

The Spurs have an identical 1-2 record on the season and have seen young Keldon Johnson look primed to make an ascent to stardom. However, this isn’t the same type of team we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in San Antonio, which could lead to some growing pains this year.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Odds

Point Spread: Lakers -2.5

Moneyline: Lakers -145, Spurs +125

O / U Total: 223.0

Considering that the two teams only have one win apiece, it makes sense that the more talent-laden team in Los Angeles would be the favorite. Having said that, the Lake Show has underperformed a bit to start the year and the public market might be influencing the line. That’s something to keep in mind and that makes the San Antonio moneyline a bit enticing.

As for the total, the Lakers have hit that number in all but one game this season but the Spurs have done so only once. That probably means it’s just a good number and I’d prefer to stay away.

