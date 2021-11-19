11/18/2021 at 20:01 CET

The Venezuelan singer Carlos Baute has composed the song ‘LaLaGol’ for the 2021 Handball World Cup, which will be held in Spain for the first time in history, of which the ‘Guerreras’ are part by starring in the video clip, which also premieres today, reported the Royal Spanish Handball Federation (RFEB).

The players of the Spanish team participated in the filming of the video clip, together with the singer and composer of the official song of the tournament, on October 7 in Antequera (Malaga), during one of the concentrations of the national team.

The Venezuelan singer and songwriter assured that he “admires” the ‘Guerreras’: “I wish them all the best for the World Cup and I send them all the support and strength for a historic event. They are champions.”

For his part, the president of the RFEB, Francisco Blázquez, declared that “For Spanish handball, it is a very important leap to get a renowned artist like Carlos Baute to want to join a historic moment and thus carry a song that he himself has guided from the first moment, showing his commitment and support for women’s sport. “

“We only have words of thanks for your collaboration, your cooperation and for making everything so simple and easy., being a person with a huge resume and a great occupation. Carlos Baute has spent a lot of time creating and composing this song, “added Blázquez.

The 2021 Handball World Cup will begin on December 1 with the opening match between Spain and Argentina in Torrevieja (Alicante), one of the four championship venues. Granollers (Barcelona), Líria (Valencia) and Castellón complete the locations where the tournament will take place, which will end on December 19.