12/29/2021 at 4:35 PM CET

.

The Commercial Court number 6 of Barcelona has authorized LaLiga and Movistar + to immediately request that all Internet access operators block more than 40 pirate platforms.

As reported by LaLiga, the ruling approves that the measures against pirate websites are executed on a weekly basis, so that the main Internet access operators in Spain -Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil (R, Telecable, Euskaltel), Digimóbil and Telefónica España – they will have to block domains that are identified as linked to pirate platforms.

The ruling responds to the joint lawsuit filed by TAD-Movistar + and LaLiga for the protection of the content of their respective channels, through which the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank matches are offered.

LaLiga recalled that the lawsuit requested judicial authorization “to obtain an agile and immediate tool that allows fighting against piracy of exclusive sporting events, in line with what was approved by the European Parliament, which in May of this year urged the Member States to enable legal measures in this regard “.

For the employer it is a “historic sentence” and a “great success for the anti-piracy team, especially the legal area”, since it grants LaLiga and Movistar + an authorization to request the blocking of new domains each week within a specific period, “which allows them to react at the speed required by the dynamism of the pirate content platforms themselves.”