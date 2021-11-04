11/04/2021 at 19:08 CET

LaLiga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP) has denounced repeated insults to Íñigo Martínez and throwing of objects onto the pitch in a corner that the Bilbao team was going to throw in the course of the basque derby of the last day at the Reale Arena between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, which ended with a final result of 1-1.

The ‘Incident Report’ of the meeting, as explained by the League in an informative note, reveals that in minutes 10 and 45 + 1 of the game about 800 local fans, located in the lower south end stand of the stadium, called stands ‘Aitor Zabaleta’, they intoned in a choral and coordinated way for about 9 seconds “Iñigo Martínez son of a bitch“, not being seconded by the rest of the fans present in the stadium.

The report also notes that, “after the songs mentioned above, the local club reacted by issuing a message of rejection against the chants“In addition, the note published by the LFP also indicates that” in the 39th minute of the match, during a corner kick in favor of the visiting team, from an area occupied by local fans various objects were thrown onto the pitch without impacting any player. “

The referee of the match, the Valencian Juan Martinez Munuera, saw this incident by communicating it to the local field delegate and indicating it in turn in the referee report: “In the 39th minute during a corner kick in favor of the visiting team Various objects such as plastic bottles and papers were thrown from an area where fans of the Real Sociedad de Fútbol SAD were, not impacting on any player. This act was brought to the attention of the Field Delegate, and was announced by the public address system so that this attitude would cease, “the collegiate reflected in his minutes.