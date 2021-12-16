12/16/2021 at 3:49 PM CET

LaLiga denounces offensive chants in four recently played matches, three of them on matchday 17 of the First Division, and has sent a complaint letter to the Competition Committee and the Anviolence Commission outlining insults against Oblak, Luis Suarez, Atlético and their fans. According to the employer, all came directed from the animation stand, known as Grada Fans RMCF.

The complaint also states that Real Madrid “issued a message over the public address system against the chants uttered by some of its fans, and reminding them of the consequences typified in the Penal Code in relation to insults and other violent aspects.” The Competition Committee and the Anti-Violence Commission, with this information, will assess the facts and decide whether to apply any type of sanction.

Some of the chants that were heard in the animation stands made reference to Luis Suarez (“Indians no, sons of p …, Indians no”, “Suarez, die “), to Oblak (“That’s not a doorman, it’s a p … of cabaret”) Simeone (“Ole, ole, ole, cuckold Simeone“).

Similar events also occurred in El Sadar, during Osasuna-Barcelona, ​​alluding to the Barça team (“P … Barça, p … Barça, eh …) and in Mendizorroza, during the Alavés-Getafe (“Sons of p … Spaniards”, “I stepped on, stepped on the head”).

And also on matchday 20 of the Second Division, in the Burgos-Fuenlabrada match, towards the forward Zozulya (“Zozulya die, Zozulya die”).