The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, assured this Friday that Barcelona “has been dragged by Real Madrid” in order not to adhere to the agreement with the British investment fund CVC Capital Partners, which will inject 2,100 million euros without interest into Spanish football in exchange for the value of 9% of the audiovisual rights generated by the competition over the next 50 years.

In an act of the third edition of the ‘MARCA Sport Weekend’ that is celebrated this weekend in Seville, Tebas was critical of Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Pérez, for their refusal to join this agreement, which only the white club, Barcelona and Athletic Club have rejected.

According to the leader of the Spanish football association, andl Athletic “did not do it because it is a club with a very special philosophy and this type of project does not fit into it ”, while Barcelona“ has been dragged by Real Madrid ”, he indicated in statements provided by the organization of this activity.

Asked why he thinks that Real Madrid rejects this agreement, Tebas said: “The stronger our competition and our clubs, that philosophical discourse that they come to save football with the Super League makes much less sense expressed by the president of Real Madrid ”.

He also censured the position of the Madrid president in the matter of the Super League and pointed out that “Florentino Pérez’s leadership generates contention in some media ”, in reference to the scant criticism that this project of creating a parallel European competition with the presence of certain clubs received in Spain.

“It seemed that criticizing the Super League was criticizing Real Madrid, and it is not like that. I am a Madridista, but not a Florentinist because I think it is a project that does a lot of damage to Real Madrid ”, he specified.

Thebes also rejected FIFA’s plans for a World Cup to be played every two years. “If we have grown with the current format out of one in four, why do we have to change it? ”he wondered.

He added that the fact that the Qatar World Cup in 2022 is going to be held in the middle of the campaign is “a major problem for the industry” of football, since there will be “45 days without competition and with players without activity”, so there will be “two seasons in one”.

