10/28/2021 at 05:55 CEST

. / Madrid

Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations of the Real Madrid, was critical of the refereeing in the goalless draw against Osasuna, by asking penalty in an action of the first part on Vinicius Junior. “Obviously there is stomp, even dangerous; fortunately nothing happened to Vinicius’s ankle. It’s an ugly move. The VAR did not enter, but on other occasions it does; that stomp seems clear & rdquor ;, he said in Movistar. “We all agreed that four minutes didn’t seem like the time to add. That negative reaction from the public was justified & rdquor ;, he added, valuing the referee’s decision.

Butragueño regretted the lack of punch shown by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. “We have tried everywhere. The team has fought, in the general count we deserved to win the game, but we missed the goal. They have defended very well and sometimes these types of games come out. There is no blame for the & rdquor; team. “A goal was missing. The team had many approaches, but for whatever reason that goal did not arrive. The team got everything it had to do, but today that play did not come that broke the game and allowed us to play with peace of mind & rdquor ;, he sentenced.

Ancelotti: “They will call me crazy, but I liked my team”

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, assured that the referee made a mistake in Vinicius’s action in which in his opinion he suffered a penalty and acknowledged that he liked his team. “They will call me crazy but I liked my team. The first half not much because we did not change orientation, but the second half I have nothing to reproach my players, they have given everything and we have to continue,” he said at the wheel of press.

Ancelotti regretted the arbitration for Vinicius’ action, which was not marked as a penalty, without understanding the reason why the VAR did not enter, and the little time added. “It’s a complicated issue, the only thing I’ve seen was that Vinicius told the referee to look at the VAR and it seemed like a penalty stomp. I don’t know why the VAR hasn’t intervened and the problem is that you can’t tell” , he assured. “The added time seemed little to me due to the evolution of the game, I have asked for an explanation that has not convinced me much,” he added.

Finally, the Italian coach defended the efforts of his players to whom he did not leave any reproach. “Of the last three games at home, two of us deserved to win, against Sheriff and Osasuna, because of what we did. They are more complicated games due to the characteristics of the squad. We have strong wingers but in these types of games we lack presence in the area that will help you. They give means that enter. We have difficulties, we have tried in the second half entering from the outside, with dangerous centers. “

Finally appreciated the situation of Ronald Koeman in Barcelona. “I have been dismissed many times and I am still here alive, happy, it is part of your job to be dismissed. You have to give everything until you are a coach, the day after they fire you, you have to look forward with a clear conscience for giving everything and I believe that Koeman is giving all he can give. “

Arrasate: “It is a hoot for us & rdquor;

The Spanish Jagoba Arrasate, coach of Osasuna, described as “a hoot & rdquor; the one obtained at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match in which they had to “work a lot & rdquor ;. “It is a hoot for us. We had to work a lot and defend practically the entire game. Getting a point against this rival in this field is something very positive. Happy for the job and for the point & rdquor ;, said the technician at a press conference.

An Arrasate that regretted the shot at the post by the Spanish Jon Moncayola in the 50th minute: “I lived it with uncertainty. When they saw that two players came to the auction I saw it close. Regret that action because it has been the only one, and the clearest of the party. Then we had to suffer, but that was the idea; defend and try to get out, although we could not do much. A shame because the cons was well managed & rdquor ;, he commented.

The coach explained his approach, leaving with a defense of five as he did in the visit to Villarreal ten days ago. “You have to prioritize, like the blanket theory. Whether to give our back space, defending high as we usually do, where the best virtues of Real Madrid appear, or defending in a middle block and having defensive order. At times they have submitted us and we have been very low, but we have had a lot of order and there Real Madrid is not so decisive. The idea was to go out more times on the backlash, although we couldn’t & rdquor ;, he analyzed.

An Osasuna that is undefeated in its away games – four wins and a draw – and of which Arrasate praised having left Real Madrid unmarked. “Leaving Real Madrid with a clean sheet says a lot about our defensive performance. They have had occasions, but I do not remember many stops by Sergio Herrera& rdquor ;, declared.