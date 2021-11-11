11/10/2021 at 18:49 CET

The Spanish Soccer League has renewed its television rights agreement for the two main Spanish soccer competitions for Mexico and Central America with Sky Sports for a period of eight seasons starting from the 2024-25 campaign.

The agreement allows the club management “increase the value over the previous season’s application process“, as indicated by the association in a statement.

The new contract doubles the income from audiovisual rights that the Spanish championship will obtain per season in this region of the world, going from 30 million euros on average per season to 60 million, as advanced by ‘El Confidencial’ and . has been able to confirm.

LaLiga has indicated that the joint venture it has in the North American continent with the American multinational Relevent Sports, called LaLiga North America, whose activity was extended to Mexico last June, has participated in the negotiation of this renewal.

This increase occurs six months after the association that manages the two main Spanish soccer competitions will sign a contract with ESPN, owned by Disney, to broadcast LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank for eight seasons, until 2028-29, for an average of 175 million dollars (150 million euros) per campaign.

Last week, the association of Spanish professional football clubs launched the contest for audiovisual rights in national territory, which for the first time gives television operators the option to make offers for periods of up to five seasons.