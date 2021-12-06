12/06/2021 at 23:20 CET

. Club of Marcelino García Toral did not pass a draw (0-0) against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and confirms his little relationship with the goal this season 2021/22. In a total of 16 days, He has only led to 24 goals with a distribution of 13 in favor and 11 against, the one with the worst record after Wolverhampton (25).

The lions, who remain in the middle of the table with 21 points, four victories, nine draws and three defeats, It is the third lowest-scoring team in LaLiga ahead of Alavés (12) and Getafe (10), as well as the team with the least goalscorer with the same record as Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla (11).

The Basques once again demonstrated their great defensive sobriety against a Getafe who tried, but also his little gunpowder above: up to six times of the 16 games played they have remained unmarked: Elche, Atlético de Madrid, Cádiz, Levante, Real Madrid and Getafe.

Consolidation in the middle of the table

With the point, Athletic Club consolidates in the middle of the table. Despite the fact that the objective continues to be close to the European positions, the lukewarm start of the 2021/22 season does not allow it to be closer to the upper zone: adds 21 points and remains six behind Rayo Vallecano, sixth, who dreams of staying in that position until the end of the course.

Those from Bilbao want to forget they add a total of seven consecutive games without winning: five draws (Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Levante, Granada and Getafe) and two defeats (Cádiz and Real Madrid). The last victory came against Unai Emery’s Villarreal at home last October.