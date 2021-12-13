12/13/2021 at 09:15 CET

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla and Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis did not fail on matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander and are consolidated in the noble zone of the standings with 34 and 33 points, respectively. It is the first time in the entire history of the competition that at this point it is in such a high position (second and third, respectively).

#OJOALDATO – Sevilla (2nd) and Real Betis (3rd) are in the TOP-3 of La Liga with the competition so advanced (16 and 17 games played, respectively) for the FIRST TIME in ALL the history of the Spanish championship. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) December 12, 2021

Manuel Pellegrini’s team, which stormed the Camp Nou in a historic victory to consolidate itself in the noble area of ​​the table, He was uncovered with a win (4-0) over Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad at home and remains third with 33 points: they add 10 wins, three draws and four defeats.

Julen Lopetegui’s men, for their part, fulfilled just enough on their visit to San Mamés with a goal from Delaney in the first half. With 34 points and only two defeats on their locker, the Sevillans are the only team capable of following in the wake of Real Madrid. They also have a pending match to recover against Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona.

Sevilla and Betis, real candidates for the title?

The Betic win over a direct rival like Real Sociedad has triggered the illusion in Benito Villamarín, where they dream of a Champions League place at the end of the season. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is also very confident in the Europa League, where they have entered the final rounds as second in the group and want to be in the round of 16.

The Sevilla fans have more hope. After competing face-to-face with Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona in LaLiga last season, the team has strengthened a lot and well to make the final leap: Julen Lopetegui’s team wants to get back on track and lift a title that has resisted since the 1945/46 season.