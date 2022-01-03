01/03/2022 at 16:29 CET

If there is something that stands out in the fight for the league title in Spain, it is the leadership of Real Madrid in the predictions, despite the defeat in Getafe, but also the stability of Sevilla since they beat Atlético de Madrid at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

According to Betfair forecasts, Lopetegui’s team experiences a continuous positive evolution in the race for the title, a title that it has only won once in its entire history. The data invite optimism in Nervión.

No team has scored as many goals in the first period as Sevilla this season in LaLiga (16, same as Real Madrid) and they are the team that conceded the fewest goals in the second half (three). In addition, with the imminent visit to Cádiz, Sevilla can proudly show that they have won three of their last five away games after having won only one of their previous six away in the competition..

In that visit to Cádiz, Sevilla have not lost in their last four visits to Cádiz in LaLiga, their best streak without a loss at home against the Cádiz in the competition, after having lost in three of their previous five. According to Betfair’s predictions, that Sevilla wins LaLiga has an implicit 10% probability being the highest probability since the start of the championship. The triumph in Cádiz could trigger the forecasts in favor of the Hispanics.

Real Madrid continues to generate great confidence

It is true that the defeat of Real Madrid continues to leave the white club with a very high implicit probability to win the championship. According to Betfair forecasts, that Real Madrid win LaLiga reaches an implicit probability of 93.5%. Sevilla registered a probability of only 3% before the start of the season and now far surpasses Atlético de Madrid (with whom they tied in quota in December) and FC Barcelona.

The constant evolution of Sevilla

According to Betfair’s forecasts, these data for the month of January are historical for the Andalusian team in the last decade. To get an idea, in the 2015-2016 season Sevilla started out of the top five candidates to be champion and had just a 1.5% implicit probability of achieving it.. In 2017, those of Nervión generated somewhat better confidence and had a 2.9% implicit probability, although it was always in the top three candidates until this season.

It so happens that in 2021 Sevilla celebrated the anniversary of the milestone that it has not yet repeated since 1946. Last March 31 is not just any day for Sevilla. It was 75 years old, the wedding of the brilliants of the first and only league title that shines in the recently crowded showcases of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. A championship, that of the 1945-46 season, that the Nervión team achieved with a suspense worthy of a movie, snatching it from Barça between the penultimate and the last day, which also had to play in culé territory.

The spirit of 1946

That afternoon of March 31, 1946, Pato Araujo gave López in the 7th minute the pass of the goal that would allow the Nervionenses in the end to add the necessary draw (1-1) in Les Corts, in a match where that both teams played the title as if it were a final. Sevilla were ahead of the Catalans in one point and that draw or victory served them. Bravo would equalize the score in minute 67 ‘for the Catalans, but LaLiga went to Seville with that mythical team of Araujo himself, Busto, Campos, López … and of course the legendary and then still very young Juan Arza, who scored 14 goals that season.