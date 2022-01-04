01/04/2022 at 09:15 CET

The right-handed side of Sevilla, Jesus Navas, is he maximum assistant in LaLiga Santander since the 2019/20 season with a total of 15. After stopping at the Pizjuán in the summer of 2017, the defender has become one of the most transcendental footballers of the Seville team.

10 – Defenders with the most assists in @LaLiga since the start of 19/20: 15 – Jesus Navas 🇪🇸

14 – Jordi Alba 🇪🇸

10 – KIERAN TRIPPIER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

10 – Emerson Royal 🇧🇷

10 – José Luis Gayà 🇪🇸 Coveted. pic.twitter.com/FdJ4x29ZxP – OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 3, 2022

The Sevillian, who despite his 36 years has a contract until June 30, 2024, leads a ranking in which Jordi Alba (14), Kieran Trippier (10), Emerson Royal (10) and José Luis Gayà (10) appear, completing the top 5.

The former Manchester City is one of the most important figures in the recent history of Sevilla: He has defended the elastic band in Seville a total of 578 official matches in which he has scored 36 goals and has distributed 111 assists.

Jordi Alba and Navas, two players for Luis Enrique

Both Catalan and Sevillian are two names that, despite their age, are in Luis Enrique’s plans with Spain. The next World Cup in Qatar 2022 could be, without a doubt, the great last appointment of both with the Spanish team.

Regarding the side of L’Hospitalet, He has played a total of 403 official matches with FC Barcelona, ​​where he has scored 22 goals and has distributed 86 assists since he arrived in the summer of 2012 from Valencia..