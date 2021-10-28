10/28/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

During the first ten days of LaLiga, the average attendance of stadium fans was 71% on average, with more than 1.7 million tickets sold.

The report, prepared by Sports Industry Research and The Almond Connection, highlights that stadiums with capacities between 50 and 60,000 seats lead in attendance with 77% and that fans prefer to attend the stadiums for matches played at 10 p.m. with 80% attendance during those hours.

It has been taken into account, says the report, the start of competition characterized by capacity limits during the first two months, with 40% and 60% respectively; which, he adds, gives hope to the clubs that they will be able to regain the income stream lost during the last year and a half.

Although there is still great volatility, especially in certain stadiums due to different circumstances that have affected the teams, such as the departure of great players to other European leagues, or structural reforms in them, the fan shows that they want to compete and that. it is reflected in the influx to the stadiums.

The stadiums belonging to the seven teams located in the qualification area that give access to European competitions have registered 84% attendance, and more than 800,000 seats sold; while those located in the relegation zone have registered an attendance percentage of 72%, with more than 125,000 seats sold.

The rest of the stadiums, managed by the ten clubs located in the “middle zone & rdquor; from the table, they stay at 60% attendance.

The stadiums with the highest number of spectators were Sánchez Pizjuán, El Sadar and Reale Arena, with average attendance of 90% percent.

It should be noted the low attendance obtained in emblematic stadiums such as the Camp Nou, with an average attendance of 61%, Balaidos and the Vallecas Stadium, with 44% and 40% respectively.

The Wanda Metropolitano, the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou, have obtained assists of 72% on an aggregate basis. The structural reforms undertaken in them, and probably the departure of great players to other European leagues, mean that the performance is far from the usual in these venues, pushed up by the Wanda Metropolitano with 86% attendance.

The starting time of the match also has its influence and the one with the highest attendance, where more than 200,000 seats have been sold, has been 10pm, with an attendance of 80% in the 16 games played.

The attendance in matches at 2:00 p.m. was 62%, while the matches played at 4:15 p.m. obtained an attendance of 74%. At 5:00 p.m. a performance of 64% is achieved, At 6:30 p.m. an attendance of 72% is reached, while at 8:00 p.m. it does not exceed 62%.

The times with the highest concentration of matches are at 9:00 p.m., where 519,000 seats have been sold with an attendance level of 68%.