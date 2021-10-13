10/13/2021 at 1:49 PM CEST

sport.es

World Padel Tour and LaLiga Tech have reached an agreement whereby LaLiga’s technological subsidiary will be in charge of piloting the digital transformation of the professional paddle circuit.

The ambitious project will place World Padel Tour at the forefront of global competitions and will facilitate the relationship with its followers in all areas.

World Padel Tour enters fully into the future at the hands of LaLiga Tech. Data processing systems and the possibilities that these allow to improve the experience of users and followers have proven to be the main lever of growth of the major professional leagues.

Thus, LaLiga Tech will be a traveling companion to the competition with the highest global growth in the last five years. This alliance was born with the intention of completing the digital transformation of World Padel Tour until placing the Circuit in a privileged place.

Starting from the creation of a new ecosystem, the birth of an OTT platform will be one of the first milestones of this project with a long-term vocation that aims to improve the fan experience of World Padel Tour in a definitive way. An OTT, WorldPadelTourTV, which will offer fans of the best paddle tennis in the world exclusive content, reports, interviews and hours and hours of direct World Padel Tour matches.

Miguel Angel Leal, CEO of LaLiga Tech commented that: “We are delighted to start on this path with World Padel Tour and build a unique digital experience for fans. The interaction with the fan through the different digital assets that we make available to the Circuit, together with the integration of all the data of fans, players and the competition in a single platform, will allow us to promote the growth of World Padel Tour and accelerate thus your digital transformation. & rdquor ;.

For its part, Mario Hernando, General Director of World Padel Tour, after formalizing the agreement with the President of LaLiga, Mr.Javier Tebas, I point out that “It is a guarantee to be able to establish an alliance with a company whose experience has been demonstrated in a competition as solvent as LaLiga. The commitment to generate a new digital ecosystem that drives the competition is a strategic objective for World Padel Tour and this agreement is endorsed by & rdquor ;.