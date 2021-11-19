11/19/2021 at 08:30 CET

LaLiga is currently the second highest market value competition with a total of € 4,930 million, only surpassed by the Premier League (€ 9,080M). The podium is closed by Serie A, with € 4,920M, while the Bundesliga (€ 4,210M) and Ligue 1 (€ 3,720M) complete the top 5.

The Spanish championship, especially devalued after the departure of Leo Messi from Barcelona to PSG, remains the second most valuable competition of the five major leagues, but light years from the English: the reality between one and the other is a difference of € 4,150M.

The ranking of the most valuable competitions is defined as follows: Premier League (€ 4,920M), LaLiga (€ 4,930M), Serie A (€ 4,920M), Bundesliga (€ 4,210M), Ligue 1 (€ 3,720M), Liga NOS (€ 1,170M), Championship (€ 1,130M €), Serie A – Brazil (€ 1,080M), MLS (€ 1,010M) and Premier League – Russia (€ 978M).

Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona, ​​on the LaLiga podium

The domestic tournament has Real Madrid (€ 756M), Atlético de Madrid (€ 745.90M) and FC Barcelona (€ 658M) as the three clubs with the highest market value in LaLiga ahead of Seville (€ 415.90M), Real Sociedad (€ 384M), Villarreal (€ 334.40M) or Valencia (€ 257.80M).

LaLiga has lived a somewhat convulsed summer: the two stars of the championship, the former FC Barcelona striker, Leo Messi, and the former Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, have left Spain for the pharaonic PSG project of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.