12/15/2021 at 17:02 CET

This Wednesday, December 15, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid Y Athletic club have issued a joint statement through their social networks, through which they have reported that the three clubs have taken legal action by the agreements adopted by the LaLiga Assembly, in relation to the so-called Impulse Project.

Just a few hours later, it was the turn of LaLiga chaired by Javier Tebas which, as has become customary lately, has counterattacked through a new statement in which the legality of LaLiga Impulso is defended and it is requested that “professional football vote freely and without any kind of coercionAlso, this new statement is especially harsh on the Real Madrid, a club that he calls responsible for legal actions and with which he focuses exclusively on the response.

Here is the full statement from LaLiga:

Before the announcement by the Real Madrid CF of legal actions against executives of LaLiga and CVC Capital Partners, from LaLiga they want to indicate:

LaLiga reiterates that has all the favorable legal reports, confirming maximum compliance with the legal system in all dimensions of the LaLiga Impulso project, which has had the advice of Uría Menéndez by LaLiga and Latham & Watkins by CVC.The leaders of Real Madrid CF, with these performances, They only intend to prevent the Clubs / SAD of professional football from ruling on the agreement with CVC Capital Partners, through coercive and threatening methods.Spanish professional football will express itself in full freedom (including Real Madrid CF itself) next Thursday, August 12 at the Extraordinary General Assembly of LaLiga.

This decision by Real Madrid CF was a predictable reaction given the history of said Club of opposing head-on and demanding any strategic project that represents an advance and a boost for the competition and its Clubs.

Specifically, LaLiga accumulates 51 legal actions by Real Madrid, of which the majority have been won by LaLiga. Among the performances won by LaLiga against Real Madrid in recent years, interposed to milestones that have critical and necessary results for LaLiga and its Clubs, are:

Year 2015: Approval of Royal Decree Law 5/2015, in which LaLiga managed to renegotiate the conditions of exploitation of the rights for the 2015/2016 season so that the clubs could finally obtain a capital gain on the income derived from the contracts signed with the operators. Real Madrid challenged the statutory modification that enabled the distribution of almost 300 million euros and requested a precautionary measure to prevent the distribution of those amounts among LaLiga clubs. Finally, the Court did not consider that said reform violated the rights of the clubs but that it represented an additional benefit, reproaching Real Madrid for its bad faith to the detriment of the rest of the clubs. 2018/2019 season. Real Madrid contested the annual accounts for the 2018/2019 season, considering that LaLiga lacked the capacity to deduct a series of expenses from audiovisual income and requesting the additional payment of € 23,892,977, to those received in accordance with the approved liquidation procedure. by the clubs. However, the Court dismissed this claim as it considered the expenses and investments made by LaLiga to value the rights to be appropriate.

In all these cases, the courts have agreed with LaLiga and at no time have LaLiga’s governing bodies stopped and / or changed their plans for the future and growth.

LaLiga Impulse, which was unanimously approved by the League Delegate Commission, represents an ambitious investment plan of 2,700 million euros that will provide LaLiga and the Clubs with resources with the aim of continuing the transformation towards a global digital entertainment company, strengthening the competition and transforming the experience of the fans.

LaLiga respects, as always, all opinions and will continue, firmly, reinforcing the diversity of Spanish football and the plurality of Clubs. The reinforcement for LaLiga that this strategic operation entails will benefit Spanish football as a whole, including Real Madrid, as one of the main representatives of football in the world.