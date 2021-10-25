Lalo Mora, attacked after controversial publication on cancer | Instagram

Lalo Mora is again the target of criticism on social networks after he singer made a controversial publication on the month of awareness on the “cancer of m @ m @”, the text that accompanied the photograph indicated “O te checas … O te checo”.

The musical artist, Lalo Mora, gave something to talk about again after he shared an image through his official network accounts where netizens called him a mockery.

This month has become the “Pink october“, after various campaigns that circulate through different media carry out the work of raising awareness about the” cancer of m @ m @ “.

And with this, one of the ailments that year after year claims many lives, mainly of many women, can be detected in time.

The one born in Los Ramones, decided to join the “pink campaign” and published an image in which he apparently tried to particularly encourage women to check themselves by showing off the fame he has earned for kissing and touching women.

Users misunderstood the interpreter’s words for topics like “Laurita garza“,” My new house “,” Link by link “, etc., whom they called a mockery, among other comments.

In a photo published from his Facebook account, 74-year-old Lalo Mora appears in a shot on a pink background and the phrase he used at the top and bottom of the image, accompanied by a message on the left side in which he read:

October, month of the fight against breast cancer, followed by the pink ribbon that has become the flagship of the campaign.

It was so much anger and disappointment that the message provoked from the former member of the “Invaders of Nuevo Leon“that many of his loyal users on social networks chose to stop following him.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, Lalo Mora was placed in the middle of the controversy after it was announced that he would have touched one of his fans, who after approaching for a photo ended up withdrawing very annoyed.

The artist was singled out for a “long hand”, and immediately the interpreter’s past antecedents were remembered again when in past interviews he pointed out, “There was nothing wrong with him since he was a man who liked women.”

What he even recalled another of the incidents that Vicente Fernández himself starred in, time before his current state of health.

The “Charro de Huentitán” would be captured in the images of a video that went viral on the internet where he appears rose with his hand to a young girl while she, together with her mother, took a photo of the memory with the native of Huentitán, El Alto , Jalisco, which sparked several criticisms and accusations from other women.