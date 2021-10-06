Lalo Mora, like Vicente Fernández, “Would I touch a fan?” | Instagram

Would Lalo Mora have made the same mistake as Vicente Fernández? The interpreter of “Laurita garza“faces new accusations by a fan after certain” trusts “, for which the fan was” offended “.

The most regrettable part of the new controversy that points to the “musical artist“It is that apparently, Lalo Mora, was evidenced in the middle of a recording, so the moment that the fan would point out, would have evidence that would bring serious problems to the native of Los Ramones, Nuevo León.

According to a series of images, the “regional music singer“He would have had a disrespectful gesture when he touched the p3ch0 of one of his followers, which is reminiscent of the strong controversy that Vicente Fernández starred in in 2020.

Lalo Mora, like Vicente Fernández, is accused by a fan. Photo. Capture Youtube

The “singer of ranchera music”, Vicente, would be evidenced in a video with a young fan, which unleashed that other followers will show similar experiences with “Charro de Huentitán”.

It wouldn’t be the first time Lalo Mora It has been seen in certain demonstrations towards his fan club, particularly women, however, on one of these occasions the 74-year-old singer would run out of hand.

In a video that circulated on YouTube and other social networks, the moment in which the former member of the “Invaders of Nuevo Leon“He was captured with one of his fans in a photo and when he finished, he passed his hand between the young woman’s area which made her walk away annoyed.

The recording, with an approximate duration of 12 seconds, is titled: “Lalo Mora @ c0s @ a fan” and records the exact moment in which the fan approaches to take a picture of the memory next to the “King of a thousand crowns“who embraces her and in the end would pass her hand without the consent of the young woman.

They also refer that he could even have tried to kiss him on the mouth, since it is not the first time that Eduardo Mora Hernández has been criticized for these attitudes, which came to generate more criticism in the midst of the health crisis.

Apparently, the interpreter took advantage of when the admirers approached to take the photo of the memory and he brought them closer to then plant a kiss on their mouth, “without worrying about contagions”, they point out, without forgetting that precisely, at some point he tested positive for the v1rus that took him to the hospital.

However, on that occasion, the “regional artist” did not get the same reaction from the fan when he saw that he did not turn to him, so he looked at the camera to take the picture.

After handing the cell phone to the follower, the musician took some distance and would take the opportunity to introduce his hand for a few seconds under the young woman’s blouse, who immediately took it off and walked away with contempt.

Undoubtedly, the admirer of Lalo Mora Hérnandez would be surprised by the situation, however, the regional artist would have played down importance when he was questioned about the subject in a past interview on the Hoy program, where they brought up the strong controversy that occurred in a last presentation that the artist and father of two children starred in Aguascalientes.

The answer to this was that “he did not see anything wrong with him since he was a man and he liked women,” he pointed out to the drivers, and around the “kisses” he mentioned his liking for women so “he wants to give them a little kiss, there is nothing wrong and weird, “as he confessed.