Lalo Spain left behind the tragedy of Neighbors and decided to fight for a role in the project that will continue the legacy of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chespirito; it was through his account Instagram that the ctor boasted how he looked characterized in El Chavo del Ocho.

It should be noted that from the tragic death from Octavio Ocana, Benito Rivers in the series, Lalo Spain he had kept his projects secret; However, so much was the emotion of the actor with his resemblance to Chavo del Ocho who decided to publish several photographs that impacted his followers.

The son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños revealed that he will seek a way to keep the franchise of his father’s characters alive, through products such as video games, a action series real based on Chavo’s neighborhood and even a biographical project.

Lalo Spain impresses with his resemblance to Chavo del Ocho

Some actors have already started raising their hands to play The Chavo del Ocho, among them: Lalo Spain, Reynaldo Rossano and even Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was since September 2020 that Spain communicated to the press its intention to participate in the selection for the role of Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

It is still not very clear if Lalo Spain is in the view of Roberto Gomez Fernandez to play the most important comedian in Latin America. Here are the photographs shared by the actor from Neighbors and in which it looks very similar, almost identical to El Chavo del Ocho.

‘Neighbors’ returns with a new season and that is how they remembered ‘Benito Rivers’: VIDEO

‘Neighbors’ finally returned to the forums, after the death of Octavio Ocana, for the recording of seasons 12 and 13, and Benito Rivers’ teammates remembered him fondly.

Through social networks, the actors who participate in the popular series confirmed that they began to record the new chapters. Markin López, who plays Rocko, was one of the first to report on this, with a story he shared on his Instagram, where he simply wrote, “We’re missing one, but here we go”.

Ocaña, who died on October 29 with only 22 years old, achieved fame thanks to his character in comedy as Benito, and became one of the most beloved of the plot, for his quirky personality.

