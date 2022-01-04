

Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband and former Lakers player, reveals that Khloé is already being talked to.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / .

Lamar Odom isn’t going to miss out on his chance now that Tristan Thompson has been confirmed, the father of the only daughter of Khloé kardashian and, up to a few months, his sentimental partner conceived a child with a model with whom he was unfaithful on the night of his birthday party, in which to make matters worse the celebrity himself was present.

Tristan has publicly apologized to Khloé for the pain she has caused him with her behavior, and at this point it should be remembered that he also betrayed her with other women while she was in the final stretch of her pregnancy, but it seems unlikely that he will return. to give it another chance. And, in Lamar’s eyes, there is no better time than now to try to reintroduce himself into his former wife’s life.

“I wish you only what better and I hope we can reconnect and talk as friends one day. He is a good person and deserves all the good things in this world. “said the retired basketball player in response to a Facebook post that echoed Tristan’s new paternity.

The marriage and Lamar and Khloé also came to an end due to the then-athlete’s affairs with other women, but she indefinitely postponed the divorce process when he overdosed in 2015 to accompany you during much of your recovery, for which you will be eternally grateful.

But beware, why does Lamar think that he will manage to return to Khloé’s life, if his relationship with her also ended due to infidelity. What makes him different from Tristan Thompson, who has turned the youngest of the Kardashians into a public mockery, since it is not the first time that he has cheated on her with another woman.

But as the saying goes: “A dead king, king put.” And it seems that Lamar Odom is willing to do the fight.

Read more:

Tristan cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols on her birthday, and it all started on Snapchat

A spiteful woman causes problems: The woman with whom Tristan was unfaithful to Khloé accuses Kylie of infidelity

A dress of mirrors and many bare spaces. This is how Khloé Kardashian and Manelyk González dressed