The first week of 2022 is not over yet, and Tristan thompson He’s already grabbing the headlines for his infidelities. The basketball player confirmed that is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, weeks after he himself denied that he had become involved with the model. “Today, the results of the paternity tests revealed that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to lovingly raising our son, ”the 30-year-old wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in private and in public.”

After Tristan publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom, who was married to the businesswoman from 2009 to 2016, reacted to the controversy of the paternity test. Odom used his Facebook profile and commented on a post in which Thompson’s apology was being discussed. “I really want nothing but the best for her, and I hope we can reconnect and speak as friends,” said Odom, adding, “She is a good person and she deserves the world.”

© GettyImages Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married from 2009 to 2016

It seems that Odom agrees on something with Tristan, that she deserves better, Well, in his message of apology to her, the basketball player wrote: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. “

© Tristan Thompson These were Tristan’s messages on his social networks, where he talked about the baby’s fatherhood with Maralee Nichols

In December 2021, Nichols released a statement on E! News in which she denied the rumors that circulated about her and the father of her baby. “During the past two weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have circulated about me. At no time have I disclosed, nor have I instructed anyone else to disclose, any information about Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken with any media, nor have I leaked information to anyone at any time. I give this statement because I feel that I must defend myself ”, he begins.

“I’ve seen false stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that aren’t even me, indicating the wrong occupation and age,” continues Nichols. “There have been several fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of an ultrasound and a child (not mine).” “Here are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I am a fitness model. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan, ”she says.

© Maralee Nichols