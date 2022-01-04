01/04/2022 at 22:15 CET

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, has requested through his personal account on Twitter the resignation of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, for his latest statements about him meat consumption in the British newspaper The Guardian.

“They find a town in an unpopulated part from Spain and put 4,000, 5,000 or 10,000 animals. They pollute the soil, pollute the water and then export that poor quality meat from those abused animals“, said in the interview the Minister of Consumption, in a conversation with one of the main British newspapers in which he also spoke about the controversy that his words generated when recommending the limitation of the consumption of meat in Spain.

The Aragonese leader has taken little time to respond to statements in which the head of Consumption does not explicitly mention Aragon, although yes to “unpopulated” areas.

"These unfortunate and foolish statements are a direct attack on an important part of the Aragonese economy, which strives to be competitive and sustainable. The one who makes them cannot be the Minister of Spain for another day. It is in itself an insult to intelligence"

“Are unfortunate and foolish statements They’re a direct aggression to an important part of the Aragonese economy, which strives to be competitive and sustainable “, begins the message published by Lambán.

“The one who makes them He cannot be Minister of Spain for another day. It is in itself an insult to intelligence, “concludes the Aragonese chief executive, who accompanies his tweet with an ABC screenshot of the interview.

The coordinator of Citizens in Aragon and deputy secretary general of training, Daniel Perez Calvo, has also demanded the resignation or cessation of the minister, echoing Lambán’s tweet.

“I share from beginning to end the reflection of Javier Lambán about the inadmissible and irresponsible statements of the minister Alberto Garzón. Sanchez Can’t keep you in office another minute, if you do not want to become an accomplice of this barbarity “, has written Pérez Calvo.

"I share from beginning to end the reflection of Javier Lambán about the inadmissible and irresponsible statements of the minister Alberto Garzón. Sánchez cannot keep him in office for another minute if he does not want to become an accomplice to this outrage."

The coordinator of IU Aragón, Álvaro Sanz, also responded to Lambán’s tweet, in defense in this case of the words of Garzón, federal coordinator of his training.

“Before request resignations at the blow of ABC it would be good to read the interview. And yes our extensive family farming has a serious survival problem also because of the livestock model intensive to whom you put a red carpet “, Sanz has reproached him.

"Before requesting resignations from ABC, it would be good to read the interview. And yes, our extensive and family livestock has a serious survival problem also due to the intensive livestock model to which you put a red carpet."

Also from agricultural organizations such as Small Farmers Union (UPA) have criticized the words of Minister Garzón and have demanded that “rectify or resign”. “A new attack by Alberto Garzón on livestock Spanish. Now in a foreign environment. Minister: we demand that you rectify or resign. And to help you rectify, we invite you to visit Spanish farms and stop telling lies “, expressed in their Twitter account, shared by the organization in Aragon.

A new attack by Alberto Garzón on Spanish livestock. Now in a foreign environment.

A new attack by Alberto Garzón on Spanish livestock. Now in a foreign environment.

Mr. Minister: we demand that you rectify or resign. And to help you rectify, we invite you to visit Spanish farms and stop telling lies.

This is not the first controversy that has put the Aragonese livestock sector against the Minister of Consumption. Last July, after the rGarzón’s recommendation to reduce meat consumption in Spain, the sector interpreted the words as an attack on their livelihood. From the Aragonese Government to the agrarian organizations they demanded the rectification of their words. At that time, it was the president, Pedro Sánchez, who tried to settle the debate by defending the consumption of steaks.