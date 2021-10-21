The NBA is here. Second day that is like the initial one, after the two formal matches and the delivery of the rings to the champion. In this second round, up to 22 teams have debuted in the 2021-22 basketball season of the best league in the world, 11 games in which we cannot yet begin to draw conclusions, but in which we have seen interesting things, expected victories and others that are not so much. Long way to go but great performances in a season (the first with 82 games in three years) that promises and that it will offer us great basketball.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 123 – 122 INDIANA PACERS

LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, with seven triples, and the Hornets had a 24-0 run in the third period that allowed them to complete the comeback against the Pacers. Indiana, under the new leadership of veteran coach Rick Carlisle, led 121-122 on free throws by Torrey Craig, with 12.7 left. Then, PJ Washington scored two free throws with 4.6 seconds to go before fellow number four Domantas Sabonis missed the last shot to the basket from three and a half meters. Ball scored 12 points in the deciding streak of the third period and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists. Gordon Hayward also excelled in the Hornets’ attacking game by scoring 27 points. that allowed the team to start the new season with victory. The Hornets’ new acquisitions, Ish Smith and Kelly Oubre Jr., each contributed 14 points and also helped them in the victory. For the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis went to 33 points, 15 rebounds and 2 assists, although he lost 6 balls. Malcolm Brogdon also had a double-double of 28 points and 11 assists as the leader in directing the game. The Dominican rookie also highlighted Chris Duarte, selected with number 13 by the Pacers, who shone with 27 points, third best scorer on the team. The Pacers held a 21-point lead early in the second half, which in the end was not enough to avoid defeat.

DETROIT PISTONS 88 – 94 CHICAGO BULLS

Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter and lled the Chicago Bulls to an away win over the Detroit Pistons in both teams’ first game of the 2021-2022 season. DeMar DeRozan, brand new reinforcement of the Bulls, added 17 points and Nikola Vucevic reached a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds. For the Pistons, Jerami Grant finished with 24 points as the leading scorer. Saddiq Bey had 13 points and 9 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 12 points and 8 rebounds. The Pistons did not have Cade Cunningham, number one in the last draft, whose NBA debut was delayed by a sprained right ankle. Detroit missed 7 of 8 shots to open the game and Chicago failed to connect in 10 of its first 13 shots to the basket.

NEW YORK KNICKS 138 – 134 BOSTON CELTICS (2OT)

Two overtimes and victory for the Knicks at Madison. Check the chronicle here.

TORONTO RAPTORS 83 – 98 WASHIGNTON WIZARDS

Bradley Beal scored 23 points and the visiting Wizards defeated the Raptors. Montrezl Harrell added 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Wizards, who led by up to 29 points during the third quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie added 13 points for Washington and Kyle Kuzma went to 11 points and 15 rebounds. Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 12 points for the Raptors and OG Anunoby had 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was the Raptors’ first game at Scotiabank Arena since February 28, 2020. The Raptors played every home game last season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The Raptors are waiting for Pascal Siakam, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 132 – 121 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

First duel between Spaniards of the season. Check the chronicle here.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 124 – 106 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds that left him at the forefront of the balanced attack of the Timberwolves that beat the Rockets, in the first game of the new 2021-22 NBA season for both teams . Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his fledgling career as he was also a key player in the victory of the renewed Timberwolves in a duel of losing teams last season in the Western Conference, in which they did not make the playoffs. D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 7 assists, and the Timberwolves were in control from start to finish. Leandro Bolmaro made his debut for the Timberwolves by playing five minutes in which he contributed 2 points. Bolmaro missed the only shot he made to the basket and hit 2-2 from the personnel line. Christian Wood had 16 points and 9 rebounds and Eric Gordon added 15 points. This was the third time in franchise history that the Timberwolves had three scorers of more than 20 points on opening night. New Timberwolves owner Marc Lore, who teamed up with former Dominican player Alex Rodriguez to buy the club from Glen Taylor, sat by the court in a blue mask and gray hat and had fun watching the action. The Timberwolves finished 15 of 36 from the triple Most importantly, they played the kind of intense defense that has been lacking for several seasons. Second-year coach Stephen Silas has his hands full with these exceptionally young Rockets, who fell behind by a game-high 35 points early in the fourth quarter. Daniel Theis, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun each had 11 points. The second overall pick of the college draft, Jalen Green, scored 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 32 minutes of action in his NBA debut. So did the Spanish rookie, power forward Usman Garuba who played eight minutes and contributed 4 points by scoring 2 of 3 shots from the field.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 97 – 117 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

The Sixers forget about Simmons in a winning start. Check the chronicle here.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 123 – 97 ORLANDO MAGIC

Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker added 17, and the refreshed and rejuvenated Spurs outscored the Orlando Magic. San Antonio is 23-2 in season openers under veteran coach Gregg Popovich.. The matchup between the rebuilding teams was played at a frenetic pace, with the Spurs becoming more comfortable and outscoring the Magic 21-7 in turnovers. The Spurs scored seven straight points in a 45-second span at the end of the third quarter. Derrick White had 16 points and the Spurs’ five starters had double-digit numbers. Jakob Poeltl contributed a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds as the leader of the Spurs inside game.. For the Magic, Mo Bamba led the attack with 18 points, followed by power forward Wendell Carter, who contributed 13, and Franz Wagner, who scored 12 points.

UTAH JAZZ 107 – 86 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 16 points and 21 rebounds and led the Jazz to a comfortable 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bojan Bogdanovic led the attack on points with 22 and reserve point guard Jordan Clarkson added another 18. Six different Jazz players finished the game with double-digit numbers. each in the opening game of the new season 2021-22, the 75 in NBA history, for both teams. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points, Darius Bazley added 15 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 20, had 10 off the bench. The Thunder led only once after scoring the first basket of the game. Things got out of hand quickly after they got inside a basket, 13-11, on a 3-pointer by Luguentz Dort. Dort’s outside basket turned out to be the only field goal in a five-minute span, time that the Jazz used to escape in the luminous and get an advantage that they would dedicate to manage during the rest of the meeting. Gabriel Deck did not play for the Thunder by decision of coach Mark Daigneault.

PHOENIX SUNS 98 – 110 DENVER NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic conquers Phoenix. Nuggets comeback. Check the chronicle here.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 121 – 124 SACRAMENTO KINGS

Harrison Barnes was close to getting a double-double with 36 points and 9 rebounds and led the Sacramento Kings attack, who beat the Blazers on the road. De’Aaron Fox also approached the double-double with 27 points and 8 assists and Richaun Holmes did get it with 21 points and 11 rebounds. For the Blazers, the leading scorer was guard CJ McCollum, who scored 34 points. Jusuf Nurkic contributed a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, while All Star point guard Damian Lillarg had another with 20 points and 11 assists.