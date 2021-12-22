The new installment of Matrix It opens in theaters today and fans are eager to hear the story. The first film changed science fiction forever and many are hoping that the recent proposal will come with interesting reflections on the present tense. For a time it has been thought that Matrix Resurrections – 73% will be the impetus for more continuation of the saga, its director confirms that no, that the film will not begin another trilogy. Read on for all the details.

Matrix Resurrections works like a sequel to Matrix: Revolutions – 36%. Time has passed and history brings us back to several of the characters we know, Neo, Trinity and others we have never seen. It is interesting to note that things have changed a lot for its protagonists, with a mystery around them that will only be answered with the big screen launch. While some think this sequel will be the start of an entirely new trilogy, Lana Wachowski dismisses the possibility during an interview with AP Entertainment.

My producers have decided. No.

After a while without touching the franchise of Matrix, Lana Wachowski returns with a sequel in which his sister is not involved but that promises to be as shocking as the previous ones. Although the reviews have been mixed and the final rating is not exactly impressive, the film includes the original stars and a different story, more than enough reasons to launch into theaters and witness its wonders. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity, and they are both thrilled to return to the characters that have been a vital part of their careers.

Matrix Resurrections it will have tough competition during its first days on the billboard. Let’s remember that right now we have Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% in theaters, a Marvel Studios film that will surely steal some of the media attention. Disney and Warner Bros. clash voraciously during the last week of the year and the international media is very attentive to the numbers of each. Which one will take the best income from the box office? The balance tips towards one and it will be interesting to find out how things progress. You can read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections next, are you ready to re-enter the life-holding program?

In Matrix Resurrections you return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what is behind it. To discover whether his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas … Neo … has learned anything, it is that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out or into the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what to do. But what he doesn’t know yet is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and more dangerous than ever. Deja vu.

