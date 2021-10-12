.

Lance Bass has come a long way since he rose to fame as a teenage heartthrob and member of NSYNC when the boy band formed in 1995 under the direction of Lou Pearlman.

Bass is now 40 years old and dreams of starting a family. But the shadow that Pearlman left on her career hasn’t completely faded. Bass spoke to ABC 20/20 about the Ponzi scheme that boosted his career in an episode called “The Hitman: From Pop to Prison,” which originally aired in December 2019. The episode aired again in July 2020 on ABC. .

Lance Bass is married to Michael Turchin and they will have twins in less than a month

Lance Bass and her husband, Michael Turchin, are persevering in their dream of starting a family after several failed attempts. Bass told E! News in August 2019 that they were expecting to have twins. At the time, they were on their seventh egg donation and were optimistic about a pregnancy.

Finally, in June 2021, the big news came: Celebrity Land reported that Bass and Turchin will be parents of twins. The children are expected to be born in early November.

“It’s quite a process,” he said. “We had no idea what we were getting into. But it is a beautiful experience. The love that surrounds IVF, from the doctors to the surrogate mother, is a beautiful gift. “

Lance Bass has a net worth of $ 22 million and says he lost $ 100 million to Lou Pearlman

Lance Bass had a net worth of $ 22 million in 2019, but it took him much longer to achieve financial success than it would have seemed with the success of NSYNC. While the boy band was making millions of dollars, Lou Pearlman gave members checks that barely exceeded the minimum wage.

He estimated that he lost around $ 100 million to Pearlman when the group rose to fame.

“You have to understand that at that time NSYNC was a billion dollar business. One billion a year. So, you know, do the math! ”He said during an interview with E! News.

The band earned $ 90 million for their “Pop Odyssey Tour” and nearly $ 30 million for the “Celebrity Tour,” both tours promoting the 2001 album “Celebrity.” “No Strings Attached” sold 2.42 million albums in its first week of release.

Lance Bass remains with mixed feelings over the death of Lou Pearlman

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass told ABC 20/20 that he had mixed feelings when Lou Pearlman died. Pearlman had been the manager of NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and other boy bands, becoming an industry mogul. He led Bass and others to fame, even while taking most of their earnings and misleading investors. Bass told 20/20 that Pearlman’s death in prison meant that none of the victims of the $ 300 million Ponzi scheme would receive his money.

“I was so confused about exactly how to feel,” Bass said. “I was thinking: ‘How could you die now that there is still no resolution?'”

Pearlman also faced allegations of sexual misconduct against members of the boy band. The allegations were first detailed in a 2007 Vanity Fair article. Pearlman had denied the allegations.

Pearlman died on August 20, 2016. Bass said he recognized Pearlman for his career, despite the fraud that funded it.

“There are so many life lessons that you learn from the mistakes of others, from your mistakes,” Bass said. “It helped start my career. He financed it. I don’t know where I would be without him. So you have to give him that credit. “

He expressed similar emotions on Twitter the day Pearlman died:

“#LouPearlman is said to have passed away,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “He may not have been a businessman of integrity, but I would not be doing what I love today without his influence. RIP Lou “.

