Right-hander Lance Lynn didn’t have his best start in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, and had to leave the box without completing all four innings of work.

Strong-tempered pitcher Lance Lynn was designated by manager Tony La Russa to start Game 1 against the Houston Astros. His performance this season was well highlighted, with numbers that can give him votes for the Cy Young Award, he left a fixed line in the season of 11-6, 2.69 ERA in 157.0 innings of work, with 176 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.07 and opposing hitters averaged .209.

Lynn in the season against the Astros on June 19, carried a 7-3 loss, with a 4.0 innings, allowing eight hits, with five earned runs of six allowed, striking out six.

Today his rival was the right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., so he had to spin very fine to be able to rise with the victory, and put his team ahead in the Division Series. But the reality was the same as the game he threw at him in the regular season. He could only hold for three and two-thirds innings, with six hits, allowing five runs, all earned, and striking out just four batters with 76 pitches of them 46 strikes.

The management team and their pitching coach made a poor decision in setting up the game, as Lance Lynn threw 92% of his pitching on fastball. Taking 42% Fastball (four-seam fastball), 31% Cutter (cutterball) and Sinker (19%).

Lance Lynn throws fastballs 92% of the time: – 4-seams: 42%

– Cutter: 31%

– Sinker 19% Astros in the season against fastballs: – AVG: .289 (1st)

– SLG: .476 (5th)

– wOBA: .365 (5th)

It should be noted that the Astros averaged .289 (1st in MLB), Slugging .476 (5th), wOBA .365 (5th) and those who struck out the least with 16% (1st in MLB). Without a doubt, the way to dominate the Astros was not the one chosen by Lance Lynn, who was hard on speed, but feeling that way ended up costing him the game.

Tomorrow is indicated to launch Lucas Giolito, and if he ends up making the same mistake as Lance Lynn today, then the series will be shorter than what could be predicted in the initial predictions.

Today the right-hander was not shown as that consistent pitcher that can lead to votes for the American League Cy Young Award.