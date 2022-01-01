. Betty White was married three times

Etty White, legendary actress and comedian and a television pioneer, passed away today. She was an acclaimed actress, winning eight Emmy Awards, one Grammy, three American Comedy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was probably best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls and was a panelist on a number of classic American entertainment shows.

White was born Betty Marion White on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to California and he grew up in Los Angeles, discovering his passion for acting in high school. Throughout his life, White was married three times. Her second husband, from 1947 to 1949, was Hollywood representative Lane Allen, whose real name was Albert Edward Wootten.

Here’s what you need to know about Lane Allen:

1. Lane Allen’s second wife was actress Randy Stuart

Play

RANDY STUART TRIBUTE2017-10-24T07: 16: 17Z

After divorcing White, Allen met and married actress Randy Stuart. Stuart was born Elizabeth Shaubell in Kansas on October 24, 1924. She had been married twice before, to Kenneth Smith from 1943 to 1945 and to Edward Charles George from 1947 until her marriage to Allen in 1954.

They were married on June 25, 1954, and were married until their divorce in 1968. They had three children, Gina Lee Wootten, Scott R. Wootten, and Laurie A. Wootten. These would be the only children of Allen in his three marriages.

Stuart was best known for her film roles in the 1940s and 1950s as well as Western TV shows. Possibly her most memorable role was that of Louise Carey opposite Grant Williams as Scott Carey in The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957).

2. He worked as a Hollywood representative, casting director and actor

Allen worked in Hollywood as a manager, casting director, and actor. According to his IMDb profile, he appeared in many small acting roles, and his best known roles were on the television series Police Story and Gemini Man in 1976.

In the latter part of the ’70s, he also worked in the casting department for the TV series Project UFO and as a casting director for the television series Barnaby Jones. His obituary stated that: “Throughout his extensive career in the entertainment industry, he played many roles while maintaining his position as Casting Director for Disney and MCA / Universal Studios.”

3. Betty White was married to two other men besides Allen

White was married three times in her life, and Allen was actually her second husband. She was first married to Dick Barker, a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps, but their marriage lasted only five months until they separated. They were married in 1945. Two years later, in 1947, she married Allen. Although it lasted longer than her first marriage, they separated after two years, in 1949. According to some articles, it was due to Allen pressuring her to leave the entertainment industry and start a family with him.

White met her third husband, Allen Ludden, while he was hosting the entertainment show Password. The two became close friends and eventually became a couple, marrying in 1963 and staying together until Ludden’s death from stomach cancer in 1981. Following Ludden’s death, White famously told Larry King that he would not remarry because “Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest? “

She also opened up about her regrets regarding her first two marriages in an interview a few years ago. He said, “I wish I hadn’t had two bad marriages. It was probably my fault. I just didn’t marry the right men… I had beautiful relationships, but nothing close to Allen [Ludden]”.

4. Allen was married to Ramona Eileen Mckay until her death.

Allen married his third wife, Ramona Eileen Mckay, on August 27, 1971. They were married for 20 years, until his death in 1995. They had no children together. Ramona passed away on January 29, 2007.

There is not much information available about Allen’s third wife. He was born on January 6, 1935.

5. He was born in Toronto, Canada, and passed away in 1995 at the age of 81.

According to his IMDb profile, Allen was born Albert Edward Wootten on August 4, 1914 in Toronto, Canada. His parents were Edwin Patrick Wootten and Olive Victoria Cooper Wootten and he had an older brother, Edwin Patrick. According to public records, he enlisted in the military on October 8, 1941, although it is unclear how long he served.

He passed away on August 5, 1995 in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has not been disclosed to the public. His daughter Gina passed away a year later, in 1996.

