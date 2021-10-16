The second day of the Andalucía Valderrama Masters, on tour of European Circuit throughout Spanish territory, it has not, in general, accompanied national golfers. In one of the toughest fields on the continent, Rafa cabrera, brand new champion of the Spanish Open and second after the first day, has not lived his best lap, on a day in which the goodbye of Jon rahm (also from Adri arnaus) and in which Alejandro Cañizares he has been ranked as the best national player.

The French Julien Guerrier, leader after the first day of competition, has yielded his privileged position to his compatriot Romain langasque, who has placed the lead at -4 after an eagle on par five of the 17th hole that has allowed him to gain revenue from a round in which until then he had a birdie and a bogey. A) Yes, Langasque He leads the roster of twelve players who remain below par for the field after the second round.

His most immediate pursuers are, all with -3, the English Laurie canter (seven birdies and one bogey in the day) and Matthew fitzpatrick (five birdies with reduced effect by a double-bogey in 18 that has left him without a lead), the New Zealander Ryan fox (one eagle, three birdies and three bogeys) and the Swede Sebastian soderberg (five birdies and three bogeys). For its part, Guerrier he has dropped to sixth place with -2 after adding three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey. Share position with the Scotsman Scott jamieson (five birdies and two bogeys), with the English Robert rock (also five birdies and two bogeys) and with a Alejandro Cañizares that has been placed in the fight for the title.

Cañizares He has signed four birdies and two bogeys and shares that sixth place with a -2. Despite his “tripateos” in par five of hole 4 and in par four of 8 that have cost him two bogeys, Cañizares has redone with a birdie in par four of 5 after a sensational hit from the fairway, in the par five of 11 after a magnificent approach and par four of 16 after a great putt. Already at 18, he crowned his lap with another great approach to make a new birdie putt.

Who has not had such good feelings has been a Rafa Cabrera that has gone down from the second to the thirteenth square after a lap of four birdies and seven bogeys. Because, despite the two strokes won in the first seven holes, Rafa has experienced torture between hole 8 and 14, with six bogeys and a single birdie. On 8 and 9 he fell short from the fairway to go to the bunker, while on 10 he went over the green to find the par putt, wrong. Despite an attempt to react in the 11th, with a birdie, Rafa went off the fairway in the par three of the 12 and needed tricks in the par four of the 13 and 14. A birdie and a bogey closed a round of suffering for him.

Another eight more Spaniards will play the weekend. Sebastian Garcia (three birdies and three bogeys) and Pablo Larrazabal (two birdies and three bogeys) are in the sixteenth place with +1. For its part, Jorge Campillo is twenty-sixth with +2 (four birdies and four bogeys) and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (three birdies without failure) and Adrian Otaegui (three birdies and four bogeys) are thirty-fourth with +3. Nacho Elvira (one birdie and four bogeys) and Alvaro Quiros (one birdie and three bogeys) are forty-fifths with +4 and Santiago Tarrío it is fifty-fifth with +5 (two birdies and four bogeys).

End the nightmare of Jon Rahm and Adri Arnaus

Whoever started badly on Thursday and finished without recovering sensations has been a Jon rahm who has said goodbye to the tournament since ninety-ninth place. Barrika’s, with a +7 on the first day that the cut was already very distant, could not find his best game this Friday and, with two birdies (the only two he has achieved in the tournament), three bogeys and a double-bogey, has added another +3 for the +10 final.

Any option to seek sensations has vanished for Rahm on par four of hole 1, with an opening bogey that anticipated a difficult day with the putt. Indeed, no good approximations, Jon missed another putt for par on par three of the 3 before practically leaving the birdie of par four of the 5, after a great approach from the fairway.

The joy, of course, did not last long, because Rahm went to the bunker on 6 and needed two strokes to get out (double-bogey) and he went to the bunker again on par three on 7 and signed another bogey. At least, Rahm controlled mistakes ever since, with long birdie putts that he didn’t convert until a par four of 14 which was his other joy of the week. Insufficient to advance, his +10 leaves him without good feelings in his Spanish journey.

Rahm was not the only national golfer who said goodbye to the tournament this Friday. Eduardo de la Riva finished seventy-ninth with +7 (one birdie and five bogeys in the second round), Javier Ballesteros finished 103º (two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey), Pep Angles It was 119 (one birdie, seven bogeys and one triple-bogey) and also suffered a lot from a Adri arnaus that came down from the sky to fight for the Open of Spain until sinking in the 121st position in Valderrama. Arnaus signed a birdie, four bogeys and three double-bogeys on the final day to say goodbye with a +15 overall.

Classification after the second round (par 71)

1. Romain Langasque (France) 138 (69-69)

2. Sebastian Soderberg (Sweden) 139 (70-69)

2. Laurie Canter (England) 139 (74-65)

2. Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 139 (70-69)

2. Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 139 (71-68)

6. Julien Guerrier (France) 140 (67-73)

6. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 140 (72-68)

6. Robert Rock (England) 140 (72-68)

6. Alejandro Cañizares (Spain) 140 (71-69)

10. Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland) 141 (71-70)

10. Jason Scrivener (Australia) 141 (73-68)

10. Renato Paratore (Italy) 141 (71-70)

…

13. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 142 (68-74)

16. Sebastián García (Spain) 143 (72-71)

16. Pablo Larrazábal (Spain) 143 (71-72)

26. Jorge Campillo (Spain) 144 (73-71)

34. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (Spain) 145 (77-68)

34. Adrián Otaegui (Spain) 145 (73-72)

45. Álvaro Quirós (Spain) 146 (73-73)

45. Nacho Elvira (Spain) 146 (72-74)

55. Santiago Tarrío (Spain) 147 (74-73)

Outside the cut

79. Eduardo de la Riva (Spain) 149 (74-75)

99. Jon Rahm (Spain) 152 (78-74)

103. Javier Ballesteros (Spain) 153 (79-74)

119. Pep Anglès (Spain) 156 (76-80)

121. Adri Arnaus (Spain) 157 (77-80)