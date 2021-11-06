11/06/2021 at 07:12 CET

Buenos Aires, Nov 5 (.) .- Lanús drew 1-1 with Estudiantes de La Plata at home in one of the two matches that started the twentieth day of an Argentine tournament that maintains River Plate as a comfortable leader.

Leandro Díaz opened the account for the visit, while Ignacio Malcorra, from a penalty, equalized for a ‘Granate’ who stayed in 35 units to eight of River Plate, which this Sunday will receive the Patronato de Paraná in search of taking a new step towards his crown number 37 in local tournaments.

With 12 trophies won in the Gallardo era, River seeks in this final of 2021 to add its first conquest of domestic competition, in a competition that has been denied since 2014 but that has it as the most winner in Argentine football.

In the other meeting this Friday, Defense and Justice beat Rosario Central 3-0 to remain in fourth position with 34 points and round off a great campaign led by Sebastián Beccacece.

Francisco Pizzini, Miguel Ángel Merentiel and Walter Bou scored the three goals for a victory that leaves Cristian ‘Kily’ González even more in conflict as coach of a Rosario Central that adds just 24 points.

The twentieth day will continue with several outstanding matches in addition to the presentation on Sunday of the leader River before Patronato: Independiente-Arsenal and Atlético Tucumán-Racing Club on Saturday, Vélez-San Lorenzo on Sunday and Aldosivi-Boca Juniors on Monday. .

fca / ga