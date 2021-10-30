10/30/2021 at 7:12 AM CEST

. / Buenos Aires

At the beginning of the day marked by the memory of Diego Maradona, Lanús defeated Argentinos Juniors at home 0-1 to remain as a pursuer of the River Plate leader, while the Racing by Fernando Gago added his second setback to fall at home 1-2 to Defense and Justice.

At the Diego Maradona stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Paternal, Lanús won 0-1 against the local Argentinos Juniors with the goal converted by Lautaro acosta, which left the ‘Garnet’ with 34 units to eight of the leader River Plate, which this Sunday will visit Estudiantes in La Plata on the nineteenth day of the gaucho contest.

This date of the Argentine championship is crossed by a new tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, that this Saturday he would have turned 61 and that next November 25 he will have the first anniversary of his death. The Argentine Football Association, the Professional Football League (LPF) and the National Government determined a tribute in each meeting of all categories for one of the greatest icons of world football. Under the motto # 1000PartidosPorEl10, in addition to the entry of all the players with a jacket honoring Maradona, 10 minutes into the first half of each match, the actions stopped for a close applause while the background “La Mano de Dios” sounded. of the Cordoba singer Rodrigo while the giant screens exhibited an image of the world star with the legend “Diego Armando Maradona – 1960 – &”.

In addition to the La Paternal stadium, this ritual was repeated in the Cilindro de Avellaneda, where Fernando Gago’s Racing added its second consecutive defeat by losing 1-2 to Defense and Justice. Walter bou and Franco Paredes scored the winner’s goals, while Enzo Copetti -Penalty- discounted for the ‘Academy’, which still does not find the course.

In addition to the stellar Estudiantes-River Plate, this nineteenth day will also have the crosses of Boca Juniors-Gimnasia, San Lorenzo-Godoy Cruz and Newell’s Old Boys-Independiente.