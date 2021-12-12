12/12/2021 at 12:52 CET

The Blaugranas face this Sunday at 6.30 pm on the Lenovo Tenerife track another tough test with the absolute security and confidence that comes from knowing that their two healthy point guards are taking steps forward since Calathes’s injury.

The solid Barça victory in the classic the day before yesterday has many readings and all of them are positive. The most important was to see once again how the team continues to show great solidarity in the debut of the recently signed Australian Dante Exum to mitigate the effects of the three important absences that have dragged on for several weeks: Nick Calathes, Àlex Abrines and Cory Higgins.

More motivated than ever and at a level even higher than the one he has been giving away since October, Nikola Mirotic returned to act as a great leader with a new exhibition. The Podgorica player scored 31 points from just four missed shots, grabbed 10 defensive rebounds and received nine fouls to earn a new MVP of the day with +39 PIR in 29 minutes.

Mirotic once again exerted a great leader

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Happy and happy as he recognized SPORT in the preseason after a particularly difficult course on a personal level, the ex-madridista had an excellent interior complement in the figure of the infallible Brandon Davies, who sacrificed his contribution under the hoops (a single rebound) in order to be decisive with 16 points in a perfect series (6/6 of two and 1/1 in triples and free throws).

Step forward

Since his arrival on the bench almost a year and a half ago, Sarunas Jasikevicius has been very clear that the helm of the team must be a Nick Calathes with whom you have a great relationship.

For this reason, the loss of the Greek-American until 2022 due to the proximal fracture of the left fibula that occurred on November 17 against CSKA in the Palau was presented as a acid test for the other two players capable of acting as ‘one’, Nicolás Laprovittola and Rokas Jokubaitis.

Laprovittola is performing at a very high level

| .

And, each one with its virtues, the response of both is being excellent. Compulsive scorer, the Argentine continues to assume responsibility and in europe he is above 50% in triples from the KO of Calathes (12/22). Against his former team he went to 16 points in 33 minutes (he was the one that played the most of the two teams) with 3/4 of three and four assists to value +22.

With just turned 21, Jokubaitis continues its meteoric growth and he makes the team play at the level of the greatest when he manages to loosen up. Skilled in decision-making and increasingly confident in his shot, the Lithuanian made the most of his 14 minutes with 12 points and a single miss (3/4 of two, 1/1 in triples and 3/3 in free throws. ) which topped with four assists for a +15. At this level, it seems like a given that the NBA will come back to haunt him next summer.

The ‘notice’ of the Baskonia

Barça has before it a new test of character this afternoon on the Lenovo Tenerife court at 6.30 pm (live on Vamos) with the memory of what happened last day against Bitci Baskonia.

Barça comes from losing in the league against Baskonia

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

And is that The Catalans suffered their second league defeat against the Baskonians at the Palau (78-91) just 48 hours after the epic victory on the Anadolu Efes track with overtime included (93-95) on the back of the best Sertaç Sanli.

As well, Saras has before her the objective of recovering the team physically and mentally after the overexcitement of the classic to visit an island team that is third with eight wins despite having just lost 95-93 on the track of a BAXI Manresa that continues to amaze.