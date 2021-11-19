11/19/2021 at 22:59 CET

Barça ended their visit to the ASVEL court with victory with a spectacular performance by the Barça guard, Nico Laprovittola, who dynamited the game at the end of the third quarter and in the first minutes of the last, massacring triples (7) to the French team.

ASVEL

FCB

ASVEL, 60

(9 + 19 + 19 + 13): Okobo (17), Jones (9), Kahudi (6), Howard (7), Gist (6) – starting five-, Lacombe (0), Fall (0), Houinsou (2), Strazel (5), Antetokounmpo (8).

Barça, 80

(19 + 12 + 31 + X18): Laprovittola (25), Kuric (3), Hayes (2), Mirotic (15), Oriola (0), -starting five-, Davies (8), Sanli (8), Martínez (5), Smits (2), Jokubaitis (8), Caicedo (4), Ubal (0).

Referees:

RYZHYK (UCR), JOVCIC (SER), KOLJENSIC (MN). Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the eleventh day of the Euroleague, played at the Astroballe de Villeurbanne, before 5,560 spectators

His display, which won the ovation of the French fans, allowed Barça not to suffer to take the victory (60-80) and maintain the leadership of the Euroleague. Saras, with the game resolved, gave the young Uruguayan point guard the alternative, Agustín Ubal, who played his first minutes with Barça.

With the fall of Calathes, with physical problems that he dragged from the match against CSKA, Barça stood on the ASVEL court ready to suffer against a very fierce team at home and with the top scorer in the competition, Okobo.

Equalized start

And the Barça start, with Oriola in the starting team, He was not brilliant offensively, but he knew how to keep the French team’s exit at bay, who lost two players for having tested positive for covid19, Marcos Knight and forward Dylan Osetkowski.

A triple from Mirotic and another from Kuric (9-10) kept Barça ahead. Jasikevicius moved the bench and gave entry to Caicedo, which entered the rotation of the exteriors. Good minutes in defense allowed to open 10 rental points at the end of the first quarter (9-19).

That good dynamic se moved to the start of the second quarter. A triple by Sergi Martínez, who was entrusted with the defense to Okobo, gave Barça its maximum (9-24). TJ Parker stopped the game to regroup his people and it worked for them.

Recovery of ASVEL

The Barça was disorderly in attack, with bad decisions and the ASVEL took advantage of it to endorse a partial of 10-0 (19-24). After a triple balsamic from Laprovittola, Saras turned to Mirotic again, but it was seen and not seen because the Montenegrin committed the second foul and sat him down again.

The game tightened again, giving control to ASVEL although a final basket from Jokubaitis, one of the highlights, took a breath at rest (28-31).

Nikola Mirotic took the reins of the attack and with eight consecutive points, he relaunched Barça again with a triple also from Laprovittola (30-42). The Barça took again an appreciable advantage, but as it has been happening to him in the matches, he did not know how to manage it well.

Laprovittola decides the match

Okobo began to score, and the difference fell back to just four after Okobo’s treble (47-51). The only option was to defend again. And the Catalans revived again with a Nico Laprovittola inspired by the triple, which returned 15 rental points to Barça (47-62).

The Argentine base continued inspired, and with another two huge triples and an assist to Sanli they gave Barça the maximum income (49-72). The game was resolved with the greatest display of ‘Lapro’ since he arrived at the club thanks to his seven triples and 25 total points.

Saras decided to seat him in the last minutes and was cheered by the French public who saw one of the most stellar performances of recent years in the Euroleague. And to top it off, Agustin Ubal’s debut to close a perfect night (60-80).