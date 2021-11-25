In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy a computer, today is probably the best day of the year to do it. There are laptops with quite considerable discounts and with very good features.

Buying a laptop is always a difficult decision, and it is still an important investment, although on days like today, on Black Friday, there are many PC models that are much cheaper.

There is a lot to choose from, depending on your budget, whether you are looking for a cheap computer or one to play and work with.

We have chosen what can be considered as the best laptops on sale on Black FridaySorted by lowest and highest price, from the most affordable to those with premium features.

From just 159 euros there are laptops for sale, a figure that goes without saying that it is a real bargain.

Acer Chromebook 311

Acer Chromebook 311

Computers with Chrome OS are usually much cheaper than those with Windows 10, and this operating system is much lighter, so it does not need as much power to work and that keeps prices low.

The Acer Chromebook 311 is one of them, one that also drops in price to only 159 euros on Amazon, a bargain this Black Friday difficult to match.

It is perfect for students who can use the applications available on Google Play, which are practically all the essential ones.

Lenovo V14 for € 249

Lenovo V14

Although they are 100 euros more than the Chromebook just mentioned, this model is still a very cheap laptop, and with Windows as the operating system.

It is from a brand with many guarantees like Lenovo and it has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, in addition to 4GB of RAM, so it is a basic PC but it can handle applications like Chrome, Skype or Office without many problems.

For 249 euros, little more can be asked for a computer as affordable as this.

Huawei Matebook D15 for € 459

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

Despite the problems with Google on its mobile devices, Huawei is still very much alive thanks to its computers, watches and headphones, among other things. The Matebooks all boast of several things, such as light weight, Windows as a pre-installed operating system and a fairly good fluidity.

The Matebook D15 with Intel Core i3 is also a fairly inexpensive model right now, and it is lowered to 459 euros on Amazon and for 10 euros less in the Huawei store, which also offers free shipping.

With just 1.5 kg of weight and an Intel Core i3, it can be said that the value for money of this computer is practically outstanding, one of the best cheap computers of 2021 without any doubt.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

There are few Windows PC models that are more ready to run Windows 11 than Microsoft’s own, the Surface.

The most affordable model of all is the Microsoft Surface Laptop GO, on sale on Black Friday 2021 for only 529 euros, which is not bad at all for an Intel Core i5 and high-speed SSD.

Weighing only 1.11 kg, it is one of the best laptops for work and study due to its extreme versatility.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

With a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor, this PC has it all to smoothly run any current game in Full HD.

Whether you want a gaming laptop or one that allows you to work smoothly and quickly, one that has a good processor and dedicated graphics is a good option.

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 has it all, such as a high-performance Intel Core i7 processor and a GTX 1650 graphics, which are not high-end specifications but can be used to play almost any current game.

They are only 749 euros what it costs in Amazon and also in PcComponentes.

MSI Katana GF66 for € 979

Gaming laptop with 15.6 “FHD 144Hz display, 11th Generation Intel Core i7 11800H processor, 16GB DDR4 – 3200 RAM and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Comes without operating system.

We take a great leap in quality in terms of processing capacity, and the MSK Katana that is on Amazon today for only 979 euros is a model that already has a RTX 3050 as a GPU.

This means that with it you can already indulge yourself in running games with extremely good graphics, without problems and also enjoying a 144Hz Full HD display.

In addition, the Intel Core i7 is 11th Generation, the latest that is available, so with these characteristics it is quite surprising that it goes below 1,000 euros, but on Black Friday it is possible.

LG Gram 14Z90P

Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. Equip an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Windows 10.

This laptop boasts above all its weight, which is less than 1 kg, something that breaks records in a model of 14 inches in size.

In addition, now its price is also striking, since it is on offer in two versions: Amazon sells the one with an Intel Core i7 for 999 euros and PcComponentes has the i5 for 849 euros.

The one that equips an i7 also has 16GB of RAM, so the difference in performance is notable.

