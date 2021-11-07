11/07/2021 at 12:54 CET

.

Thirteen days after Francisco Javier Almeida was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of Lardero’s crime, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will try to settle in Congress if there was any failure in the granting of the third degree or semi-release to the inmate that, already in the street, he murdered a child from that town in La Rioja.

It will be in the control session of the Government of the plenary session of the Chamber next Wednesday where Marlaska will have to answer the questions of the PP and of Vox and two other inquiries from both groups on this matter.

It was on October 28 when the Civil Guard arrested Almeida after this man cheated on Alex when he was playing in a park disguised for the Halloween party and, with some excuse, took him home.

Shortly after, the boy was found unconscious in Almeida’s arms. The health services could not do anything for his life and the 9-year-old boy died.

The civil Guard arrested the alleged murderer, a 54-year-old man who was on probation since 2020. Vecino de Lardero, Almeida was serving a sentence for the murder and sexual assault of a young real estate agent, events that occurred in Logroño in 1998 and for which he was sentenced to 20 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

In 1993, he was sentenced to 7 years in prison for another sexual assault, a sentence that was terminated in May 1997.

Up to 39 permits in 8 years

Since Almeida’s arrest there has been a debate not without controversy regarding the granting of the third degree to the inmate, which will be reported by Marlaska in Congress, although the minister has already ensured that the administrations acted in accordance with the law.

Even so, the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, insisted this Friday that the Executive will review if there was any failure in the protocols.

Meanwhile, Marlaska, for whom in this controversy “there may even be a bit of malice or misinformation and, perhaps, a political use of a tragedy“You will have to explain the prison situation of the detainee, now an inmate in the Segovia prison, where he was transferred to guarantee his safety.

Some data have already emerged, such as that the inmate enjoyed 39 permits between 2013 and 2020, all of them, as is mandatory, authorized by the Penitentiary Surveillance judge. No incident was recorded in any of them.

Precisely, that weighed on the decision that in November 2019, when the inmate had already served three-quarters of the sentence, the prison administration took by granting him the semi-release regime.

Denied the third degree

During the last years in jail, Francisco Javier Almeida did not give up his efforts and requested up to eight times the granting of the third degree. In the first seven, the administration, which reviews the degree of classification of inmates every six months, objected.

The first time Almeida asked for it was in 2015 with a 17-year sentence already served. The Treatment Board of the El Dueso prison (Cantabria) kept him in second degree and the prisoner appealed, as allowed by the Regulations, to the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, which endorsed the prison’s decision.

Given this, Almeida appealed to the Cantabria Penitentiary Surveillance judge, who agreed with him by considering that the inmate, with two-thirds of the sentence served, could progress degree and that he was prepared to apply article 100.2 of the Regulation, which allows the inmate benefits of the third degree even though he is classified in second.

But the prosecutor appealed and the sentencing body, that is, the Hearing of Logroño, revoked the decision of the Penitentiary Surveillance.

And in 2016, Almeida asked for the third grade again and the same process was repeated with the same ending. On that occasion, the Penitentiary Surveillance judge did not question in his order the seriousness of the inmate’s crimes, but he understood that the prisoner’s trajectory had to be taken into account. It also made it clear that the third degree did not amount to discharge of the sentence.

Until then, Almeida had enjoyed 17 permits without incident. But the Hearing of Logroño again revoked the decision of Penitentiary Surveillance.

On two occasions in 2017 and on another in 2018, the inmate went through the same process again and in all of them Penitentiary Institutions kept him in the second degree. At three o’clock, the Surveillance judge no longer allowed his appeal.

In 2019 there are three times that Almeida tried to obtain the also known as open regime. In the first two, the administration kept him in second degree and there is no record that the prisoner appealed to the judge.

However, in the third, in November of that year, the El Dueso Treatment Board again inclined to leave him in second degree and Almeida appealed to the General Secretariat, which granted him the restricted third degree provided for in article 82.1 of the Regulations. .

The unfavorable report

Why was jail opposed? The unions revealed this Thursday that six of the nine members of the El Dueso Treatment Board considered that Almeida “was not prepared” to access semi-freedom, since there was a risk of recidivism given their criminal profile.

“They knew that he was not prepared to live in freedom and they saw a risk of incidence,” said the unions, explaining that “normally sexual offenders are a profile of inmate who does not cause problems in prison, they have good behavior.”

But there were more factors that led those six members to vote against third grade, which, however, Almeida obtained and in which he stayed for only two months. In April 2020, he agreed to parole.

Since then, he underwent 16 follow-up interventions, including a visit by officials to his current address. There he allegedly murdered Álex. His family has asked that they let him experience his grief and grief in private.