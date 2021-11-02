11/02/2021 at 11:35 CET

Francisco Javier Almeida, arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the death of the 9-year-old boy last Thursday in Lardero (La Rioja), was subjected, since on April 8, 2020, a judge granted him conditional release, to 16 follow-up interventions, including a visit by officials to his current address.

Prison sources have indicated that the judge who ordered his conditional release imposed a series of conditions to Almeida, such as communicating any change of address, the search for work or every two months going to the management office of the Penalties Service and Alternative Measures of the Logroño prison.

Those bimonthly controls consisted of face-to-face interviews but also in telephone contacts and they included, for example, the communication by the convicted person of the incorporation to a job and, later, that he had extended his working hours.

Late 2020 He also asked the judge for a change of address to the rental housing where he was arrested last Thursday and that the court authorized.

Already in 2021 the usual follow-up actions were more numerous, with up to eleven interventions in which Almeida complied with the bimonthly controls, presented different proofs of payment of the civil responsibility of the sentence, delivered a copy of his employment contract, the rental contract or payroll receipts.

One of these eleven actions consisted of a visit to his home by probation monitoring officials to precisely make sure that Almeida was complying with the requirements imposed by the judge.