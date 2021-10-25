congress of the family business

Felipe VI, much applauded, emphasizes that “the capacity of companies is multiplied when they are accompanied by an environment that facilitates investment”

From left to right the president of the IEF, Marc Puig, from the Community of Navarra, Mara Chivite and Felipe VI this Monday at the Congress of the Family BusinessEFE / Jesus DigesEFE

The big businessmen who run the Family Business Institute have alerted the King Philip VI and the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, of the risk that government measures in labor matters complicate their competitiveness. “We are going to strive to continue creating quality jobs and we ask that you allow us to do so, that do not give us worse conditions than those of our neighboring countries with which we compete“, has alerted the president of the Family Business Institute, Marc puig. He has declared himself aware that “a better society is a more inclusive society”, but emphasizes that for that, jobs must be created.

“We are well aware of the importance that employment has for prosperity to reach everyone,” said Puig before the audience of the XXIV Congress of the Family Business in Pamplona. But he added that “just being competitive and efficient We will be able to lay the foundations of solid and stable companies that can transfer those same characteristics to the jobs they create. “

Felipe VI, who has been welcomed and dismissed with long applause, also gave a guide to the companies with this message: “Without a doubt, the capacity and willingness of companies is multiplied when they are accompanied by an environment that facilitates risk assumption, investment and innovation, training, hiring new people and internationalization. In this sense, the great importance of public-private collaboration must always be emphasized. “

The socialists Reyes Maroto and the Navarrese president Mara Chivite They have not replicated the issue of labor regulation, but they have admitted the importance of public-private collaboration. In the auditorium were some of the main businessmen of the country in demonstration of the weight of the family business in Spain as Jos Manuel Entrecanales (Activates), Sun Daurella (Coca Cola), Sabina flux (Iberostar) or Juan March andSimon Pedro Barcel, who run the groups of their surname,

The King has also requested that “business leadership is always accompanied by a social commitment”. Puig has assumed it with “commitment and willingness to manage our companies with respect for the environment, with respect for diversity and equality and with a genuine effort to contribute to shared prosperity”.

In the traditional interactive survey organized by the Family Business Institute in its annual congresses, hundreds of attendees have roughly approved the economic situation and have bet for the most part (58%) that in 2022 they will only be able to keep their workforce. 35% believe that they will be able to increase it and only 7% predict that they will cut it.

53% estimate that the outlook for the Spanish economy in the short and medium term is of a “moderate increase in activity” and 38% fear that it is “fragile”. The main economic risk they place is “inflation and lack of supplies” and they argue for the most part that they have not yet participated in European funds.

