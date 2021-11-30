VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – 02:00

The price crisis accelerates the opening of the sector and the growth of smaller and more independent groups.

High voltage towers and power lines in the Ensanche de Vallecas.

The two major power companies in the country have lost more than 300,000 clients in the year of record prices on the electricity bill. The sudden rise in energy prices has boosted the sector and forced many households to look for new suppliers with more aggressive promotions or more stable electricity prices than the regulated tariff or Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), indexed directly to the expensive wholesale market. The situation has meant that Endesa and Iberdrola, with a combined market share of 68%, they have lost thousands of contracts to other independent groups that aspire to grow in the Spanish market.

Endesa has been the company most affected by the loss of 250,000 domestic supply points, according to the information sent by the company itself to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The drop is 2.5% when compared to the end of 2020 and represents one of the largest losses recorded by the group in recent years. In the same period of the previous year, in the middle of the pandemic, the group had left 210,000 supply points. The bulk of the lost contracts occurred at the regulated tariff that the group has to offer its customers in a compulsory manner, although, in an unusual way, it also cedes supply points in the liberalized segment.

The energy group controlled by the Italian giant Enel has been one of the most affected by the change in the billing systems for time slots imposed by the Government and National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), which has resulted in problems in its supply network. However, the CEO himself, Jos Bogas, links the reduction in quota with the high intensity of competition in the Spanish energy sector, in which traditional electricity companies, small independent marketers, renewable companies with customer supply, oil companies that seek to turn their business as Repsol and even telecommunications companies looking to offer new products. Electricity has so far chosen to “avoid price wars” in the face of this competition and can still boast of being a leader with 10.17 million customers in the domestic segment.

According to its latest strategic update, presented last Thursday, the loss of customers will continue in the coming years at a smoother pace. Its objective is to close 2024 with 10 million electricity customers in Spain, adding 200,000 in the liberalized market and giving up 400,000 in the regulated market, which offers a lower margin to the company. Despite having fewer supply points, the electric company aspires to increase your electricity sales by 2% in the same period in a context of recovery of electricity demand in the country.

For its part, Iberdrola left 60,000 customers in the same period, which is equivalent to a decline of 0.6%. The Basque company occupies the second position in the market with 9.95 million consumers, well above the third ranked, Naturgy, which manages to keep its client portfolio stable in the midst of a price spiral of around four million.

The gap opened by large electricity companies is being covered by small independent electricity companies. Companies like Audax, Som Energa or Hello, Luz This year they present strong growth in the number of contracted supply points and are positioned as a stable alternative to the price roller coaster that the regulated tariff has become. This last company, with a growth of 27% in the last year, is focusing its efforts on promoting self-consumption and has just closed a capital increase to buy other electricity traders with financial problems in the current market situation.

All these groups have been driven by the increase in supply changes brought about by the sudden increase in the price of the energy wholesale market, which today marks its second all-time high at 274 euros per megawatt hour. The segment that has suffered the most is that of consumers with regulated tariffs, since they have immediately suffered the rebound in costs on their bill. This has meant that most of the advertising campaigns and marketing actions in the sector fall on this group with offers with a fixed price of energy.

