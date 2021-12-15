The legal dispute between the USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of athletes victims of sexual abuse committed by ex-doctor of the national team of the American gymnastics federation Larry Nassar, among others, has come to an end after a agreement for 380 million of dollars.

The fight for meaningful change within the sport’s governing body at the national level is just beginning.

A federal bankruptcy court of Indianapolis approved on Monday the agreement between the USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the more than 500 victims, ending one aspect of the aftermath of the largest sexual abuse in history of an American Olympic movement, details the agency AP.

More than 90% of the victims voted in favor of the preliminary agreement reached in September. That deal he asked for 425 million dollars in damages and prejudices, but a modified settlement for 380 million was approved with reservations by the court. More than 300 victims were abused by Nassar, while the rest were abused by other individuals affiliated with the gymnastics federation.

Nassar, sentenced to life in prison

Larry Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 300 years in prison for child pornography and sexual abuse gymnasts, many of them minors.

Rachael Denhollander, one of the first victims to speak out, said that with the agreement “this chapter is finally closed.”

“I am proud of the non-monetary reform commitments in particular; this represents hard work on the part of the committee members and I look forward to seeing these changes. Now is the opportunity to set a model for true reform and restorative justice. This chapter has been closed, but the real restoration work is just beginning, “he declared.

The reckoning is only part of the equation. A series of non-monetary provisions will make victims interested parties in USA Gymnastics from now on in the future. The provisions include a exclusive position on the board of directors of the organization and a comprehensive look at the culture and practices within USA Gymnastics that allowed abusers like Nassar to run wild for years.

“Individually and collectively, the survivors have been brave to advocate for lasting change in the sport, “USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung said in a statement after the agreement was approved.

Hundreds of Girls and women have said that Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and a Michigan gym that is a member of the gymnastics federation.

