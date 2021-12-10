12/10/2021 at 22:09 CET

The Spanish team needed at least one point against Croatia to seal their qualification for the quarterfinals in the World Cup and He achieved his first big goal this Friday with a 23-27 win in Torrevieja and already has five without any error. So much so that those of José Ignacio Prades are just three steps away from the title.

CRO

ESP

CROATIA, 23

(9 + 14): Tea Pijevic (p.), Stela Posavec (2, 1p.), Valentina Blazevic (7, 5p.), Ana Debelic (4), Larissa Kalaus (2), Katarina Jezic (2), Ana Turk (3) -starting seven-, Ivana Kapitanovic (ps), Tena Petika (2), Andrea Simara (1), Lara Buric and Paula Posavec.

SPAIN, 27

(12 + 15): Merche Castellanos (p.), Carmen Campos (4), Sandy Cabral (6, 1p.), Irene Espínola (4), Kaba Gassama, Carmen Martín (4, 4p.), Jennifer Gutiérrez -seven initial-, Silvia Navarro (ps), Alicia Fernández (1), Ainhoa ​​Hernández (3), Sole López (4), Maitane Echeverria (1) and Paula Arcos.

REFEREES

Karim Gasmi and Raouf Gasmi (France). They excluded two minutes to the Croats Stela Posavec (9:53), Larissa Kalaus (11:25 and 53:08)), Ana Debelic (15:47 and 40:44) and Tena Petika (47:41 and 60:00) ; and the Spanish Carmen Campos (10:51), Ainhoa ​​Hernández (32:28 and 39:22).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

2-1, 4-4, 5-7, 6-9, 8-10, 9-12 (rest), 12-15, 14-17, 17-20, 18-23, 19-27 and 23-27 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the second and penultimate day of Group IV of the Main Round of the Women’s Handball World Cup held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Torrevieja (Alicante, Spain).

Just waiting Tuesday’s game against Brazil with the first place in the group at stake, The ‘Guerreras’ will play their way to the semifinals in Granollers against the first or second in Group IV with Denmark and Germany, who will also determine the first two places of theirs on Sunday.

With two penalty goals per head for Carmen Martín and Valentina Blazevic, the match began marked by equality (5-5 in 11 ‘) until the stops of an excellent Merche Castellanos (nine in the first part) began to unbalance the balance.

The inspiration of the Ciudad Real and the defensive firmness in static of the Guerreras gave way to some very positive minutes that allowed to establish the highest income so far with a hopeful 6-10 while passing by 21 ‘.

The Warriors had a feast

| RFEBM

However, Croatia began to feel more comfortable in attack and, with another two goals from seven meters from Blazevic, they cut their disadvantage by half after a goal from Ana Turk (8-10 in 25 ‘). Spain reacted and Alicia Fernández recovered with a great goal after sending a penalty to the clouds to establish the 9-12 with which the intermission was reached.

The Guerreras returned very active and extended their advantage with goals from Sandy Barbosa and Irene Espínola (9-14) and responded to the Balkan reaction with two steals in a row to regain that clear lead on the scoreboard. passing through 38 ‘after the third penalty goal from an infallible Carmen Martín (12-17).

The current runners-up suffered with the second exclusion followed by Ainhoa ​​Hernández (14-17 in the 40th minute), but they re-emerged with an extraordinary game to put land in the middle for good. with two goals followed by a ripped Sandy Barbosa and Sole López (19-27 in the 55th minute).

Croatia did not lower their arms and kept fighting until the end, which allowed them to close the match with a 4-0 partial that the electronic team left in the final 23-27, which did not prevent her from being left out of the fight for some medals to which the Spanish women strongly aspire.