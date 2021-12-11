. A woman wearing a dress bearing the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe kneels in front of the Basilica before the celebrations of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day at the Basilica of Guadalupe on December 9, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico.

One of the most important and deeply rooted celebrations of faith of Mexicans is the homage to their patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe. This Catholic holiday will be celebrated on December 11 and 12, 2021, in each of the corners of the Aztec country, as well as in many Latin countries, and some parts of the world that pay tribute and adoration to this virgin.

Within the tradition of the festivity, there is a very particular one, and that is the singing of the Mañanitas song to the dark virgin in the manner of a ranchera. The popular birthday song is sung by famous artists of the country on the night of December 11 in the Basilica of Guadalupe itself.

Where to follow the activities on December 11 and 12 at the Basilica of Guadalupe?

This year, the contingency for the COVID-19 virus continues, and more for the new strain that circulates in the world, the omicron. In all this health context, the Basilica of Guadalupe will reopen its doors to pilgrims on December 11 and 12, but all the necessary biosecurity measures and protocols will be taken to avoid again a massive contagion of the disease.

According to Excelsior, this was made known by the rector of the Basilica, Monsignor Salvador Martínez Ávila, who indicated that this year it will not be allowed to spend the night in the sanctuary, and that people who want to see the image of the Virgin must pass continuously and one Once.

Regarding the traditional birthday serenade to the Virgin, Las Mañanitas, the monsignor said that the midnight mass will be prerecorded and broadcast on the platforms of the enclosure, as well as on open television.

“They will already be prepared, they will already be prerecorded and will be broadcast on the platforms of the Basilica and also by open television instances that like to do so, since the signal is free,” he said when presenting the details of the celebration in the Basilica of Guadalupe 2021, Monsignor Salvador Martínez Ávila.

To avoid crowds, he invited people to go to the Basilica of Guadalupe on other dates other than December 11 and 12 and recalled that you can participate in the calls through the venue’s website, as well as on social media accounts.

It is known that, for this occasion, the classic mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe will be performed by Aracely Arámbula, and those who want to enjoy the musical dedication will be able to see it on TV Azteca.

Sandra Smester, head of content for the television station, commented: “Aracely Arámbula will be with us again singing and Margarita the Goddess of Cumbia. Aracely is my friend for a long time, when I have called her she always comes, she is very devout and the song that she is going to interpret this year is written especially for the Virgin, it is original and has to do with the pandemic, with everyone those of us who have lost someone ”, commented the executive.

The singers who will sing the Mañanitas will be Aída Cuevas, Germán Montero, Valeria Cuevas, Alexander Acha, Edith Márquez, Aracely Arámbula, La Adictiva, Joss Favela and Margarita La Diosa de la Cumbia.

The program will air on Saturday, December 11 at 10:45 p.m., and there will be other guests.

After Las Mañanitas, the television station will close the year with Christmas and New Year specials, and is already preparing the programs for 2022.

Finally, it is known that another channel that will join the transmission of the serenade to the virgin is the Las Estrellas channel (Channel 2) at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11.

In this will be Lucero, Mijares, Erik and Mía Rubín, Carlos Rivera, María Victoria, Gala Montes, Guadalupe Pineda, Pandora, Patricia Manterola, José Luis Duval, Carolina Ross and Daniela Romo, accompanied by Mariachi Gama Mil.

If you want to see it online, you can see the Mañanitas live from a digital platform by entering Facebook, YouTube or through the official page of the Basilica of Guadalupe, in the following links:

Official website of the Virgin of Guadalupe

YouTube channel

Facebook page

What is the story of the song to the virgin?

The history of this musical event is related to the history of Mexican television, since they were televised since their origin in 1951, despite the fact that televisions were not a common device in Mexican homes at that time.

In an interview with the Religious Weekly Desde la Fe, Carlos Salinas Saucedo, who was the producer of the television coverage “Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe from 1951 to 1997”, commented that, in its origins, the event had little organization and had an open microphone with which the artists appeared to sing to the Virgin on their own account.

“Everything was spontaneous, there was no organization. There was a microphone set up in the Collegiate Church and any artist or trio would sing any song, whatever it was, and then they would leave. This is how Ferrusquilla arrived, and other artists, I even remember a man who played melodies striking his saw and sang ”, said Salinas.

The producer mentioned that the great change occurred by “accident” in 1955, thanks to Rafel Solana, who mistakenly announced that it was 10 minutes before midnight, and that it would be the time when “all the people of Mexico will to sing Las Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe ”. Salinas Saucedo recalls that in production they had a camera and lighting equipment to illuminate the Basilica, and that they got a microphone and a monitor to organize the singing of Las Mañanitas.

“Then, a technician raised the monitor and people gathered to see it, so I had a microphone put on and I told Gustavo Olguín ‘get on the roof of the truck and organize some Mañanitas.’ Gustavo was very skilled at that. He took off his cap and told people: ‘Let’s sing some Mañanitas’ and they did a little rehearsal and counted ‘one, two, three …’ and they all sang, “said Salinas Saucedo in the interview, reported Milenio.

The producer assured that this was how the first Mañanitas improvised to the Virgin of Guadalupe were, from outside the Basilica, because at that time there were no relations between the government of Mexico and the Holy See, so it was prohibited to transmit from inside the enclosure.

Salinas Saucedo mentioned in the interview that, for the year 1956, Guillermo Schulemburgk, who was Abbot of the Basilica of Guadalupe, authorized the production to bring a group of artists to sing Las Mañanitas at midnight on December 12. The producer mentioned that among the first invited singers were Lola Beltrán, María Victoria, Juan Torres, Tomás Méndez and Amalia Mendoza ‘La Tariácuri’. “My problem, then, was to organize all the artists who wanted to participate in Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe for two reasons: because they wanted to sing before the Virgin and because all of Mexico saw them. Then cameras came from other countries, “said Salinas Saucedo.

