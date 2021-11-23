11/23/2021

After the presentation held in Barcelona by the hand of Jérôme Meunier and Antonio Martin, director of the ski resort and head of Tourism of Les Angles have presented with great enthusiasm after last bad season due to the pandemic, with the representatives of each station the news of the eight stations that make up Las Neiges Catalanes: Font-Romeu / Pyrénées 2000, Porté-Puymorens, Cambre d’Aze, La Quillane, Les Angles, Puigmal 2900, Puyvalador, Formiguères and the Nordic station by Capcir.

More than 300 km of alpine ski slopes, almost 100 ski lifts with 1,300 snow cannons and 250 km of cross-country skiing, with a staff of 350 ski instructors and 14 ski schools and with more than 120 km of trails for snowshoes and white tracks, the stations of the Eastern Pyrenees of France are presented with great enthusiasm for the 21-22 season.

The Catalan Neiges One more year will have a single pass you can ski in all the ski areas and discover the activities of Cerdanya, Capcir and Alto Conflent. The territory also offers many possibilities for after skiing: baths in thermal waters, balneotherapy, animal park, sled dogs, immersion under the ice, caves, solar ovens, cinemas, casino, ice rink, pump track, snowmobiles. … In addition, the accommodation and restaurants in these stations are of high quality and always rely on local products.

CAMBRE D´AZE

Inside an imposing glacial circus, in the middle of the Regional Natural Park of the Catalan Pyrenees, the Cambre d’Aze ski area and the villages of Eyne and Saint Pierre-des-Forcats they offer 22 kilometers of slopes with more than 800 meters of unevenness, surrounded by nature. Going up on touring skis up to 2,750 meters has a reward: excitement, satisfaction and spectacular views. You can also enjoy the thrill of snowshoeing the white roads that cross an impressive pine forest. Children can learn to ski on a gentle slope with certified instructors. But if you are not too fond of snow sports, you can also enjoy our sunny terraces.

You can’t miss the white roads

They are a series of marked routes (to be done with snowshoes and cross-country skiing) suitable for all physical conditions. Along the itineraries you will find the details of the excursions with the route map, the mileage, the unevenness, the estimated time and practical advice.

LA QUILLANE

With 5 skiable slopes is the station for children par excellence, located on the Capcir plateau, in a gently sloping place. It is ideal for the whole family to get started in snow sports and to transmit to children the love of the mountains. The smallest of the Les Neiges Catalanes stations hides more than one surprise. At La Quillane, the French Ski School offers skiing and snowboarding lessons for adults and children from 3 years old.

It also offers other fun and original activities such as the snow helicopter, snow-scoot, snake gliss or night skiing under the floodlights (until 7pm from Thursday to Saturday during school holidays). Young and old (re) discover the sensations of sliding on snow, in complete safety, thanks to the facilities of the station. La Quillane is open to the public every weekend during the season and every day during school holidays and its main objective is that you take an unforgettable memory of the experience.

FONT ROMEU PYRÉNÉES 2000

The renowned winter sports resort Font-Romeu has joined Pyrénées 2000. The Font-Romeu station is a standard of excellence, a pioneer in winter sports and enjoying a privileged orientation to the sun, with large areas of the ski area. Here you can practice many activities related to snow: downhill skiing, Nordic skiing on the trails that cross the pine forests, skijoring (skiing pulled by dogs or horses), snowshoeing & mldr; Would you dare to slide in another way in the snow-park? Or to break the silence of the night with the crunch of snow under your feet? Or to experience such special sensations of night skiing? You can also go to the biathlon stadium and follow in the footsteps of the multi-medalist champion Martin Fourcade or try the vertigo of ice diving or ice climbing.

What’s new?:

1 green track from Col del Pam and which gives access to Pyrénées 2000.

Replacement of 40 snow cannons with new models with reduced energy consumption.

Installation of a conveyor belt on the toboggan run and descents in snowtubing.

1 covered treadmill in the Pyrénées 2000 sector for beginners.

1 new high-altitude restaurant, La Gallina, at 2,200 m altitude, with delivery service to the picnic areas on the slopes.

PORTÉ PUYMORENS

In Porté-Puymorens that already symbolically opened last weekend , formerly called the station of the Alps in the Pyrenees, you will discover the spirit of the mountain with exceptional natural snow, in a calm and friendly environment. Here you will find comfort, safety and proximity between visitors, skiers, pisteros and riders of all levels. Savor the wide open spaces and an eco-responsible sleep environment, from the panoramic terrace of La Mine or from the wide slopes where you can ski in complete tranquility. Children will get to know the nature and animals of our massifs in the magical forest or in the playful igloo. Porté- Puymorens, is a Privileged oasis of peace within the reach of all lovers of a quality mountain who lives with the memory of his past and with a good spirit for the future.

THE ANGLES

With 45 slopes is the station that combines modernity and tradition, authenticity and innovation. It is a luxury to get to the center of the medieval town on skis. You can enjoy the news of a station that wants to anticipate the wishes of its visitors: Own app, electric charging points, Wi-Fi in common areas, areas for motorhomes... Get on the 14-seater gondola, the only one in the whole massif, and admire the landscape.

If you come as a family, you can enjoy the activities and entertainment that the station offers throughout the season and that has the Famille + seal. Don’t forget about the mythical Hors Sac Room of Les Angles: In addition to its impressive terrace-solarium at 2,100 m altitude, this huge free-use dining room offers a free grill service where they will roast the meat you have brought& mldr; and they can even prepare calçotades. And after skiing: total relaxation for all ages in the Angléo Balnéo spa.

What’s new?:

The Lou bac mountain, a luge on rail of 2 km. Descent through forests with impressive views at almost 40 km / h.

Pump track, City Bowl and City Stade in the lower part of the station, for lovers of strong sensations.

Remodeling of avenue de Balcère with the creation of a pedestrian zone and the installation of information panels.

Creation of a car park next to the tourist office.

Obtaining the Flocon Vert seal for eco-responsible and sustainable tourism.

FORMIGUÈRES

With its domains of Calmazeille or from Serre de maury, Formiguères has 65 hectares between forests and with a drop of 700 meters. If you like off-piste skiing, you will have 10 hectares at your disposal. From the station, you can explore on touring skis or snowshoes the protected area of ​​the Camporells lakes, made up of twelve lakes, home to emblematic fauna and flora of the Pyrenees. At the top of the slopes, and to recover after the effort, you can take a break for lunch at the “Snowdelicious”, a snow groomer turned into a food truck. Or, opt for the barbecue and picnic area (sala hors sac) where you can enjoy pleasant moments with family and friends. The offer of this human-scale station is completed with the Jardin des Neiges and the Club Piou Piou for the little ones.

What’s new:

Expansion of the surface of the restoring Calmazeille.

Opening of a new free barbecue and picnic room (sala hors sac) with fast food service.

Webshop: Club Formiguères allows you to accumulate points, take advantage of exclusive sales on the web, win ski passes and manage the whole family with a single account.

Snowfood pack (day pass + meal), Zen season pass, Tribu pack, Malin pack …

Ice therapy, night in an igloo, nights out with snowshoes, unusual accommodations.

PUYVALADOR

This station in the Eastern Pyrenees, where everything breathes nature. The fluffy fir trees, the sparkling white snow, the wooden chalets create a magical atmosphere for an unforgettable vacation. The Puyvalador ski slopes will delight skiers and snowboarders of all levels. If you are tired of traditional skiing you can get to know the play area and add a stimulating touch to skiing. Kids love it. Luge, snowtubing, hiking trails … Or come and discover the p100 m² synthetic ice ist with luminous animations at the foot of the slopes or the Snooc, a mix of sledding and skiing.

What’s new:

3 cable lifts (one of which is reserved for sleds)

Steerable toboggan run with enhanced curves

100 m² ice rink

SNOOC rental (ski-luge)

SNOOC free zone at the foot of the slopes

Fast food restaurant

PUIGMAL 2900

Without a doubt the great novelty of this season, the opening of Puigmal 2900 with 21 slopesIt will be a unique mountain experience and a desire to discover, around numerous activities during the 4 seasons. Too it is the highest ski area in the Pyrenees, with a summit of slopes at an altitude of 2,700 m. In the Cotzé plateau you will find a ski equipment rental shop, a restaurant, a space for beginners and various activities. It has an alpine ski area that leaves from Les Planes with the Combe des Rameaux chairlift by lift for skiers, walkers, cross-country skiers … And with groomed and milled slopes. In Prat de Tosse, there is a free area suitable for practicing all types of skiing.

The circus tracks are not prepared or milled. Even so, the “free skiing & rdquor; it is protected with a PIDA (avalanche initiation intervention plan). You cannot stop coming to PUIGMAL 2900 with your family, with friends, with mountain lovers, to live an AUTHENTIC experience.

STATION NORDIQUE DU CAPCIR

Imagine yourself on an Alaskan hunter sled, in the middle of a snowy forest. Or do you prefer to imagine yourself being part of a team of laser biathlon champions? In the heart of the Catalan Pyrenees and its great landscapes, with 90 km of ski slopes (of which 70 km are prepared for skijoring), the Nordic station of Capcir awaits you, with a score of 4 firs from the Nordic France label for the quality of its equipment and the diversity of its activities. Whether you are a great sportsman, an amateur or an enthusiast, let yourself be seduced by the different modalities of sliding, cross-country skiing or ice skating, dog sledding, laser biathlon, sledding with ponies, outings on foot or on horseback or with snowshoeing in the impressive setting of the Capcir resort (4 firs), which stretches through the countryside of the Col de la Llose, the Col de la Quillane, the galbe valley, the matte forest and the lake of l’Olive.

