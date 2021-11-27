11/27/2021 at 07:54 CET

Panenka

You already know me, dear diary: I am not a spiteful person. Not at all. So I am going to forget the clubs that have been falling to me until I have managed to qualify Spain for the World Cup. Really, I’m not going to take it into account those journalists who questioned my decisions. What do you want me to do? That they have their names on a list to throw all those criticisms in their faces, with a fine irony, at the next press conference? No that’s not my style anymore. I am an understanding man. That is why I understand that the capital does not like me to pass from Madrid in my calls. But it is not my fault that their fittest players are not Spanish..

Like Vinícius, who breaks it with Brazil, or Gareth Bale, who breaks with Wales. Many of them also didn’t like her summoning Gavi. I was too young and inexperienced, they warned me. I am not surprised that they did not see it clearly: they are more about betting on seniority. Do you remember how much Ramos was missed at the Euro? Oh no, wait, I was right on that too. It will be coincidence. Things that happen. They’ll let me know when Ramos breaks it in Paris. To which I was: that now they are all in love with Gavi. But it’s not my credit, of course & mldr; How could it be, if I do nothing but make mistakes with the calls? It will be to Koeman’s credit, I guess. Good old Ronald, in the capital they valued him much more than me. It will be that my work is easy, the kind that anyone could do.

What was that being said like? That each Spanish has a selector inside? The only thing I see is many Spaniards who have it inside. Come on, let’s be clear: the position of coach is not for everyone. One can be a bricklayer, postman, engineer or coach of Granada (all of them very necessary jobs that I applaud with the utmost respect). But training Spain is not for everyone. I’m good at it because I take it as one of those ultra-distance races that I like: you just need to have a lot of stamina, carry a good backpack and get used to cold food, which is how revenge is served..