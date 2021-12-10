505 Games and CE-Asia proud to announce F2P Laser League: World Arena, now available on Steam.

Originally called Laser League, Laser League: World Arena is rebranded as a free to play sports game in a fictional future. Known for fast-paced chases, collisions, and high-speed dodging. The game officially launches on Steam today. People who bought the original game can receive the welcome pack when they play the game, more info below.

Licensed by 505 Games, developed and published globally by CE-Asia, the futuristic multiplayer sports game Laser League: World Arena is now available on Steam for free.

About the game

Laser League: World Arena is rebranded as a sports free to play game based on the original Laser League game that was released in 2018. This simple yet highly competitive game will define your winner in the blink of an eye with fast-paced chase moves. , dodge and collision at high speed.

Players who own the original Laser League game will automatically receive the welcome pack upon installing Laser League: World Arena from Steam. The welcome pack contains an upgrade pack + a limited kit + a limited Smash weapon + 1000 platinum coins as thanks for the support.

A fast-paced creative sport

Welcome to 2150, the Arena is waiting for you.

In Laser League: World Arena, players join teams of 2 to 3 men in a fight against opponents in the laser game arena. Use the captured laser and your weapon to vaporize the opposing team. Whoever eliminates all opponents first wins. The key to success is containing enemy maneuvers while hijacking the laser note.

The rule is simple, but the challenge is enormous. Laser League is a test of reflexes and tactics. Only the team that unites different classes and optimizes their tactics can dominate the arena to be the champion and claim their rewards.

Laser League: World Arena is easy for any player to learn but difficult to master. Players need to form the proper lineup to defeat the opponent.

Variety of game modes and classes

A diverse selection of game modes offers fun for different types of players.

QUICK MATCH: Compete online with players under neon lights. PRIVATE GAME: Set up your own private game to have fun with up to 8 friends. DUEL1V1: Duel one against one. LOCAL MATCH: Have fun with friends in front of a screen.

Choose from six powerful classes, compete on almost 30 maps in seven stadiums around the world.

BLADE: can use melee attacks to eliminate opponents. SMASH: has a long-range attack, which can repel an opponent throughout the entire field. SNIPE: can teleport back to a previously set marker. A deadly laser will appear between the snipe and the marker until it teleports. GHOST – Can be invincible for a few seconds to safely grab lasers or revive teammates. THIEF: Steal a laser node that has been activated by the opposition. SHOCK – Create an area that stuns opponents with electric shocks. Show your own style under a splendid neon light

Laser League: World Arena also provides additional items for players to shine. There are 18 modifier effects to adjust each class to suit players’ different play styles, 16 power-ups with the ability to drastically alter the game, over 160 characters, and nearly 400 visuals to choose from. Customize your character to be unique as fun as the battle in the arena