In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The simplest and easiest way to have a Smart TV without paying extra or changing the TV model.

Amazon has many products of its own, such as the Kindle, but if there is one of its products that has become one of its best sellers, those are Amazon Fire TV Stick.

These TV players turn any TV into a Smart TV simply by connecting it to an HDMI port and a WiFi network. It is also a cheap product, which is even cheaper in the offers for the Three Wise Men 2022.

Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the model with best value for money, for only 24.99 euros.

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

This is not the cheapest model, but it is not the most expensive either. Of course, it is possibly the best option for everyone.

It is a player compatible with high definition video and has a remote control that in addition to controlling the interface that you will see to choose streaming applications, it can also control the power on, off and the volume of your television.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test practically all the available models, such as this Fire TV Stick, proving that it is one of the best options. Although if you have a 4K TV and you don’t like its “smart” system, you can always go for a Fire TV Stick 4K Max which we have also tested.

You also have other models on offer, such as the Fire TV Stick Lite that does not have a TV control on the remote for 22.99 euros.

The versions compatible with 4K video are also on sale. The Fire TV Stick 4K costs 34.99 euros and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, faster and with WiFi 6, costs 39.99 euros.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get them on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.