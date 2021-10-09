In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Given the shortage of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 units, buying a Series S is an increasingly interesting option, especially since it now includes the new FIFA 22 as a gift.

If you are a gamer and you were waiting to buy one of the latest generation consoles, you will have almost certainly noticed that there is hardly any stock of the two most powerful on the market, and what is worse is that it is not expected to be there anytime soon.

Meanwhile, what continues to improve is the catalog of a service like Game Pass, which is 100% accessible on Windows and Xbox consoles of all generations. Thus, The Xbox Series S is quite interesting as an alternative to PS5 and Series X, especially now that it is on sale at Amazon.

Today is the last day that this console is lowered to 299 euros with a gift game, FIFA 22, probably the best-selling game today and a newcomer to the market.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

Keep in mind that the game itself is valued at more than 60 euros, so the price of the Xbox Series S is quite competitive.

With it you can play the entire Xbox catalog, including all Game Pass games, among which are all of Bethesda and Microsoft, Flight Simulator case, a true phenomenon.

Of course, it comes with FIFA 22 included, but not in physical format but with a download code. This code can be redeemed in the Store and the game will become part of your library forever, although you will not be able to lend or sell it later.

Although this console is obviously not as fast or as powerful as the Series X, it can run any type of game in 2K without problems, more than enough to enjoy the full experience that Microsoft can offer.

