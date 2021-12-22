In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
It’s time to do your last minute Christmas shopping because if you buy them now, they will arrive just in time. Do not wait more!
The dreaded moment of all the people who leave Christmas shopping for the last hour has arrived and it is that if you want to buy a gift, you are just a few minutes before I get home just in time to help Santa.
Because we know that you have not had time for “that reason” to buy something for a specific person, we propose these gift ideas that until now do have fast shipping on Amazon to arrive on December 24 or 25 . Fair enough, but they would come.
If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.
Of course these products are available on Amazon with fast shipping thanks to the benefits of Amazon Prime. Only if you are a Prime member will you have these products on time.
Sign up for Prime in a few minutes and enjoy a 30-day free trial and the option to cancel the service whenever you want. In addition, you will have access to services such as Prime Video.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 for € 179.99
Xiaomi Redmi 10 on Amazon
realme GT Master Edition for € 269
realme GT Master Edition on Amazon
realme 8i for € 159.01
realme 8i on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A03s for € 139
Samsung Galaxy A03s at Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug smart plug for € 9.99
Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug WiFi on Amazon
50 “Hisense 50E76GQ QLED Smart TV for € 499
Hisense 50E76GQ on Amazon
Sharp HT-SB107 2.0 soundbar for € 59
Sharp HT-SB107 2.0 at Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for € 37.80
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on Amazon
Oral-B PRO 3 electric toothbrush for € 44.99
Oral-B PRO 3 at Amazon
Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip for € 699
Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for € 370.70
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon
Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop for € 749
Asus TUF Gaming F15 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip for € 999
Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at Amazon
Tablet and smart screen with Alexa Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus for € 239.99
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus at Amazon
Logitech MX Master 3 for € 82.21
Logitech MX Master 3 at Amazon
Alcatel 2053D basic mobile phone for € 23.99
Alcatel 2053D on Amazon
Watoe charger for mobile, Apple Watch and AirPods for € 39.99
Triple Watoe Wireless Charger at Amazon
Dell SE2722HX 27 “FHD Monitor for € 129.99
Dell SE2722HX on Amazon
Nothing ear active noise canceling headphones (1) for € 79.99
Nothing ear (1) at Amazon
Braun Silk-épil 9 women’s epilator for € 89
Braun Silk-épil 9 on Amazon
Braun BeardTrimmer 3 beard trimmer for € 27.99
Braun BeardTrimmer 3 on Amazon
Food processor with touch screen Ikohs Create Chefbot Touch for € 249.95
Ikohs Create Chefbot Touch at Amazon
Amazfit GTS smartwatch for € 73.90
Amazfit GTS on Amazon
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch for athletes and adventurers for € 489.99
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro at Amazon
Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber for € 169
Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra at Amazon
In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.