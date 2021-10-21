Last Night in Soho – 80% is very close to its release date and Focus Features is doing everything in their power to give it the best publicity. The film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie is shaping up to be a good 2021 movie, very ideal for the October season. Now, as part of their propaganda, Taylor-joy appears in a music video for the film while performing “Downtown,” the theme of Petula clark popularized in the sixties.

Directed by Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho is a psychological thriller about a young woman with a passion for fashion who may mysteriously step into the 1960s; there he meets his idol, an attractive aspiring singer. But the London of that time is not what it seems and time will begin to crumble with grim consequences. The first critics of the film indicate it as a disconcerting journey in which its protagonist will suffer the ravages of his decisions. You can watch the music clip with Anya Taylor-Joy next.

The truth is that “Downtown” is a quite suitable song for the synopsis of Last Night in Soho: “Stay on the sidewalk, where the neon signs are pretty. What can you lose? The light is much brighter there. You can forget all your problems, forget all your worries, go downtown. ” The interesting thing will be to discover all the misfortunes that its protagonist will experience in his past adventures. According to the official information, Last Night in Soho opens in theaters this October 28; At the moment, its arrival on any streaming platform has not been announced.

Without a doubt, Anya Taylor-Joy has become one of the most recognized Hollywood stars in recent years. She began her acting career in adolescence and has gradually risen to surprising levels at such a young age. Also his well-known role in La Bruja – 91%, in its credits we find Morgan – 40%, Fragmented – 75%, Marrowbone’s Secret, Glass – 45%, Madame Curie – 67%, Emma. – 90% and The New Mutants – 62%; These films, some with small roles, have proved to the public that she is a very talented actress. With no family in show business, Anya continues to move towards the best productions and she has many roles to take on her doorstep.

In 2020, Anya triumphed and gained true global fame with Queen’s Gambit – 93%, Netflix series in which she plays a genius chess player but with severe addiction problems. The impulse of this production launched her to stardom and now she has a guaranteed job for several years, all the media want her for their interviews and very soon we will see her again in movie theaters with Last Night in Soho. Will you be able to get a good box office in these uncertain times? The box office has become unpredictable for numerous Hollywood premieres.

One of the following films by Anya Taylor-Joy it is The Northman by Robert Eggers, which will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. In addition, it was recently confirmed that the actress will join forces with the same filmmaker for the remake of Nosferatu, a project that seems to haunt the mind of Eggers for a long time. It is clear that both artists maintain an unbreakable professional bond since their success with The witch, that horror film that, although it did not triumph at the box office, has become a pillar of the new wave of the genre that is conquering all corners of the world. At the moment there is no release date for the vampire production.

