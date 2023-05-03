lasted 403 seconds, new world record

China is making leaps and bounds in its search for a fusion reactor. The country turned on a very powerful artificial sun, which reached 403 seconds on, which is a world record.

The Experimental Tokamak Advanced Superconductor (EAST), run by the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, achieved steady-state, high-confinement long-plasma operation.

According to the CGTN portal, the breakthrough was achieved after more than 120 thousand shots. EAST held the previous record of 101 seconds, set in 2017.

“The main significance of this breakthrough lies in the high-confinement mode,” said Song Yuntao, director of the institute.

“The high confinement plasma operation,” Yuntao added, “significantly increased the temperature and density of the particles, laying the foundation for future fusion power plants to generate more electricity cheaply and efficiently.”

Yuntao said the effort laid a solid foundation for improving the technological and financial feasibility of fusion reactors.

What does the artificial sun created by China work with?

China’s artificial sun uses virtually unlimited raw elements on Earth, such as magnetic fields. It is an interesting alternative to fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas.

The Experimental Advanced Superconductor Tokamak China

For China, being able to develop a fusion reactor will represent a safe and clean form of energy.

Currently, the engineering design of China’s future fusion engineering test reactor, considered the next generation artificial sun, has been completed. The goal is to build the world’s first fusion demonstration reactor.

EAST has been in operation since 2006, and has served as an open testing platform for Chinese and foreign scientists to experiment with fusion-related research.