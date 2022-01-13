2TM, the company that owns the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil -Mercado Bitcoin- became a majority shareholder of the bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange, Criptoloja based in Portugal.

The first step that the company will take in Portugal will be to open operations of an OTC cryptocurrency market. An OTC (over-the-counter) platform is a parallel market unrelated to the traditional stock market.

After this, they plan to offer the services of buying and selling bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to retail and institutional investors, although the association awaits approval from the Portuguese regulatory body, 2TM reported in a statement.

The amount of the agreement was not disclosed by either party, nor did they disclose whether Criptoloja would change its name and will be renamed Mercado Bitcoin.

Roberto Dagnoni, CEO of Grupo 2TM, said that Portugal is a “strategic” market because, in addition to requiring a specific license to operate in that country, it is “a path to the European market.”

As reported by CriptoNoticias before, Criptoloja was one of the first exchanges to receive a license from the Central Bank of Portugal, to operate as virtual asset service providers in the aforementioned country.

This platform offers fiat exchange services, transfer, custody and management of cryptocurrencies.

The parties involved want to grow in Europe because they believe they will be in great demand in the region. Source: Adobe Stock.

Pedro Borges, founder of Criptoloja, indicated that the cryptocurrency ecosystem is increasing in Portugal. In that sense, he considers that, like bitcoin, ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency and others, they are “absolutely disruptive and will have an exponential demand and use.”

Borges and Luís Gomes, both senior executives of the Portuguese exchange, will continue at Criptoloja to lead the expansion of the platform to other European countries.

Bitcoin market also strengthens Latin America

For 2TM, having access to the European and Latin American markets is important. According to the company, this is because Brazil and Portugal share the same language, consider themselves a recognized brand and offer cross-selling opportunities to their customers.

Also because “there are many Brazilians living in Portugal who would love to invest through our platform,” said Dagnoni.

In a recent interview with CriptoNoticias, the director of the Bitcoin Market, Frabício Tota, confirmed that they will also expand through Latin America to countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Chile.

Tota expressed that, despite people’s difficulties in adapting to technologies, he believes that in 1 or 2 years they will get used to it and the use of cryptocurrencies will be normalized.

The exchange’s expansion in both Europe and Latin America is being driven by a couple of financing. The first was awarded in July 2021, through which they received USD 200 million.

While in the second round financing raised USD 50 million, from 10T Holdings, a fund of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and Tribe Capital, a venture capital fund, both companies based in the United States.